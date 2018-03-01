In the waiting room, she forced herself to think rationally.

"I was weeping. I was completely traumatized, but I was still smart enough to know, ‘OK, this is disgusting but I’m not in a life-or-death situation. They don’t bite. It’s not going to lay eggs in my ear. It’s not going to touch my brain. That’s not how the ear canal works!'" she recalled.

When she finally she saw a doctor, he applied Lidocaine, a local anesthetic, to her ear to numb it — and to kill the roach.

Holley tries to calm down in the ER after doctors removed what they thought was the whole bug. Courtesy Katie Holley

“He poured it in and for about two minutes, I felt (the roach) thrashing about, which is disgusting," she said. "Then he removed it in three small pieces and told me that was it. He was like, ‘We got it all!’”

Unfortunately, Holley's relief didn't last long.

Nine days later, at her own doctor's office, Holley revealed she was still experiencing a "heaviness" in her ear as well as residual pain. An examination of her ear revealed something dark still wedged inside. "That's when I started weeping again," Holley said, laughing.

After flushing Holley's ear, the doctor began removing additional roach parts — six pieces in all. Seeing still more, she arranged for Holley to visit an ear, nose and throat specialist that afternoon.

The ordeal wasn't over yet: Holley's doctor removed six more pieces of the bug nine days after her ER visit. Courtesy Katie Holley

The ENT went to work immediately. "He grabbed these crazy looking curved scissors ... and he had me lay on my side and ... and he pulled out the head and upper torso and two-inch antennae. All in one piece," she said. "And that was it."

Unfortunately, without Lidocaine the second time around, Holley could feel — and hear — everything the doctors did, which she says was the most traumatizing part of her ordeal.

The bug's head was finally removed by an ear, nose and throat doctor. Courtesy Katie Holley

“I could literally hear the sounds of the legs being dragged against my ear canal and feel the crunch of it," Holley said. "It’s disgusting. It’s horrible!”

But the ENT also shared some info that made her feel less alone: It's not all that rare for bugs to crawl into people's ears. In fact, he removed one from another patient's ear earlier that day.

“It didn't make me feel better," said Holley, who now sleeps with cotton balls stuffed in both ears, "but I was like, 'OK, I’m not the only person this has ever happened to. At least there’s somebody else out there.'"