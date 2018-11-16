Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

Reminder to parents: Don't feed babies honey.

The FDA just issued a safety alert reminding parents not to feed children younger than 1 honey, including in pacifiers.

Texas Health Services warned Friday that four infants were hospitalized with botulism after using pacifiers that contained honey. The pacifiers had come from Mexico, but similar items are available through U.S. retailers and online, according to the FDA.

Botulism, which is rare but potentially fatal, is a serious illness caused by the botulinum toxin, which can cause trouble breathing, difficulty speaking or swallowing, facial weakness and paralysis.

In infants under 12 months of age, symptoms usually start with constipation and may include poor feeding or weak sucking, loss of head control and difficulty breathing, according to the Texas health department.

Honey is known to be linked to botulism in infants, but it is safe for adults and children at least a year old.

The FDA urges parents and caregivers not to give babies pacifiers dipped in honey or pacifiers containing honey. It also called on online retailers selling such products to discontinue them and said on Twitter that it's working to identify those retailers.

"If you purchased a pacifier filled with honey, stop using it & discard immediately," the FDA wrote on Twitter.