Check your kitchen: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced three recalls affecting baby spinach, fresh organic basil and cut vegetables sold by a variety of retailers across the country.

The baby spinach recall, affecting five ounce and 11 ounce Fresh Attitude spinach products from Vegpro International, was issued due to concerns that the product had been contaminated with salmonella. The products were distributed in the northeastern United States and Eastern Canada, produced in the brand's Canadian facility. Other products from Vegpro International are produced in Florida and are not linked to this recall.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, but any consumers in the affected area who have Fresh Attitude spinach with best before dates of Dec. 4 (for the 11 ounce products) or Dec. 4 and 5 (for the five ounce products) should return those products to the place of purchase immediately for a full refund. Salmonella can cause serous and sometimes fatal infections and symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

The voluntary, limited recall of fresh, organic basil has been issued "out of an abundance of caution" by Shenandoah Growers, Inc. due to concerns that the product was contaminated by Cyclospora, a parasite which can cause an intestinal infection.

According to the FDA, the recall only affects clamshells of certified organic basil marked with an affected lot code; the full list of lot codes can be found on the FDA's website. The recalled products were distributed to retail stores on the East Coast between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30. Since the products were harvested and packed nearly a month ago, the FDA says the basil should no longer be in commerce, but retailers should immediately discard any recalled product. Consumers should discard any recalled product and contact the Shenandoah Growers Consumer Response Center for a refund.

The company said in the FDA release that they take "food safety measures very seriously" and are "working in close coordination with regulatory officials" on the recall.

The voluntary cut vegetables recall affects two types of Hy-Vee Short Cuts vegetable mix products, sold by Hy-Vee Inc. in eight states.

If consumers have purchased Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix or Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix, both with a "Best if Used By" date through Dec. 3, those products should be discarded or returned to their nearest Hy-Vee store for a full refund, according to the FDA.

The vegetables are being recalled after a routine safety sampling at the production facility for the vegetables found potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious infections and symptoms like high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Pregnant women should be especially cautious, since infection by the organism can cause miscarriage or stillbirth, according to the FDA.