Pita Pal Foods, which manufactures hummus and other Mediterranean products, has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products due to concerns over listeria, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Listeria was detected at the brand's manufacturing facility during an inspection by the FDA, but was not found within finished products. The recall, announced by the company on July 15, affects many popular brands, including Lidl, Lantana, Bucee's and more, along with Pita Pal's own products. The full list of affected products is available on the FDA's website.

The recall affects products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019. The items were distributed nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates. No illnesses connected to this recall have been reported, but the company is issuing the recall out of "an abundance of caution," according to the FDA.

Listeria has the strongest affect in pregnant women and their newborn babies, young children, frail or elderly people and others who may have weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but more vulnerable populations may be at risk for serious or fatal infections.

Pita Pal Foods responded to TODAY's request for comment with a press release identical to the statement on the FDA's website.

Consumers who may have purchased affected products are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.