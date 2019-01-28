Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Jac. Vandenberg is recalling 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The fresh peaches, nectarines and plums were sold at Aldi, Costco, Fairway Market, Hannaford, Market Basket and Walmart nationwide.

Some of the peaches and nectarines were sold as bulk items and have a PLU sticker with the numbers 4044, 3035 or 4378. The Aldi peaches and plums were sold in two-pound bags with brand Rio Duero, EAN numbers 7804650090281, 7804650090298 or 7804650090304. Costco sold nectarines in a four-pound plastic clamshells marked as Rio Duero EAN number 7804650090212.

The fruits were shipped to stores in these states:

Alabama

California

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

West Virginia

Virginia

Consumers can return impacted fruit to the store of purchase for a full refund and also contact the company with questions at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.

While no illness have been reported, listeria bacteria can cause a fatal listeriosis infection in the elderly, newborns and people with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant women exposed to the germ normally don't experience serious symptoms, but they can pass it to their babies, which can sicken them or be fatal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Healthy children and adults normally do not develop serious complications but can experience nausea, high fever, headaches, stomach cramps and diarrhea.

The company discovered listeria bacteria on the peaches, nectarines and plums during a routine sampling and then halted distribution. The FDA and company continue investigating the possible cause of the contamination.