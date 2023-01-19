Fall Out Boy guitarist leaves band temporarily: ‘My mental health has rapidly deteriorated’

Joe Trohman, the lead guitarist of Fall Out Boy, says he is stepping back from the band to focus on his mental health.

Trohman, 38, who co-founded the rock band in 2001, opened up about his decision in an Instagram message, which was also shared on Instagram by Fall Out Boy.

“Neil Young once howled that it’s better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful,” he wrote. “Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

“So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell,” he continued.

Trohman performing in Los Angeles in 2021. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

He added that it “pains” him to step away, especially with the band set to release its eighth studio album, “So Much (for) Stardust,” in March.

However, he said he needed to put himself and his mental health first and assured fans that his absence would only be temporary.

“So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent,” he wrote.

Trohman has been candid about his mental health in the past, including in his 2022 memoir, “None of This Rocks.”

“I have, like, severe mental illnesses that do not allow me to see myself as somebody that ‘rocks,’” the guitarist told Variety in September, when his memoir was released.

He also opened up about wrestling with his identity as Fall Out Boy rose to fame.

“There were still moments that were incredibly fun, and I had to be really present for, but then there were all these other moments where things were moving so fast,” he told Variety.

“They’re blazing past me, and I just couldn’t catch up to it and I felt lost. I just desperately want to find some sort of identity," he added. "When you’re a creative person, you do want to put your mark on stuff, and I felt like I was having a really hard time doing that in a band that was so prolific.”

He shared that despite the band’s external success, he struggled inwardly.

“I think it just goes to show how bad my depression was,” he said. “It was just constantly telling me that I was a worthless piece of garbage no matter what I was doing. There was nothing that would satisfy me. Mental illness would win every time.”

In October, Trohman shared a Twitter message for World Mental Health Day, urging his followers to look out for each other.

"I have been open with my mental health (I don’t have a lot of it) and I encourage others to do the same," he wrote. "If you think a friend or loved one might be struggling, reach out. Check on them. Let’s be kind to each other!"