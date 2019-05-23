Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 1:56 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Madelyn Fernstrom

With summer approaching, it’s the perfect time for many people to think about getting in better shape.

But if you’ve been struggling with finding an exercise plan that works for you, maybe it’s time to start something new.

Try to match your exercise choices to your personality traits. The most important part of any exercise plan is choosing activities you can stick with for the long term.

Take this quiz to better understand your exercise personality, and choose some activities that work for you.