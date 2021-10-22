Federal agencies have approved booster shots for certain populations — but right now, who is eligible? Do you have to get the same vaccine you've already received?

TODAY tackled the topic during two segments on Friday morning.

Who is eligible for a booster?

Previously, only Pfizer recipients who were over 65, immunocompromised, or working or living in high-risk environments were eligible for booster shots eight months after their second dose. The overnight approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention open the door for other vaccine recipients to get a third dose.

Johnson and Johnson recipients, regardless of age, living or work conditions or immune status are encouraged to get a booster shot two months after they first receive the vaccine. They may get either another dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, or get a dose of one of the mRNA vaccines, according to NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar.

Meanwhile, those who received the Moderna vaccine were given similar guidance to Pfizer recipients: Six months after their second dose, senior citizens, immunocompromised people and those working or living in high-risk environments could get a booster shot of any vaccine. Pfizer vaccine recipients can also get any vaccine as their booster shot.

Despite the access to boosters, Azar said that data shows the original vaccine doses are effective in most populations.

"They still maintain however that protection against severe disease hospitalization and death remains robust, but we do see that waning immunity especially in older people," Azar said.

Should I 'mix and match' my booster shots?

The CDC does not have any preference on whether people should mix and match booster shots or get the same vaccine that they've already received, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

"Some people very well may prefer to get the vaccine they originally got," Walensky said. The vast majority of people did very well after getting their first vaccine, but the CDC now will allow new recommendations to mix and match and we do not indicate a preference."

"The vast majority of people will probably select the one they originally received and did really well with but there may be some people who would prefer a different vaccine or if you go into a pharmacy and they don’t have the vaccine you already got, it really is fine to get a different vaccine," Walensky continued.

Azar noted that the choice to allow mixing and matching will make it easier for people to get booster shots. There is some data that indicates a stronger antibody response from mixing and matching a booster, but Azar said it's hard to read too much into that information.

"What we know is that if you do get a different booster from the original that you got, if you mixed and matched, the likelihood of you getting the same or a greater antibody response two weeks later is greater if you do a mix and match," Azar said. "But what we don't know is whether or not those antibodies actually translate into better protection or more vaccine effectiveness."

Should anyone mix and match their booster shots?

Azar said there were two groups who might want to consider mixing and matching their booster shots.

"Women of childbearing age, who received a Johnson and Johnson (vaccine), because of the clotting issue, may want to elect to get an mRNA (vaccine)," Azar said, referring to rare blood clots that were found in some women of that age group who received Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which led to a temporary pause on the use of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, young men who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may want to look at Johnson and Johnson.

"Remember that was associated with myocarditis in younger men?" asked Azar, referencing rare cases of mild heart inflammation in young men who received the mRNA vaccines. "They may want to choose an alternative like J&J. It's basically allowing people to make a choice, of course, obviously with the guidance of your healthcare provider."

Should I get a booster shot after a breakthrough COVID-19 case?

Mary, a 70-year old TODAY viewer who was fully vaccinated, sent in a video question: Can she get a booster shot after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 three weeks ago?

According to Azar, the answer is yes.

"The rule of thumb I think here is that she’s in a group that is eligible for a booster because she’s 70," Azar said. "We generally say with the vaccine or a booster, 10 days after symptoms began or a positive test you can already get your booster. If you got monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma you’ve got to wait 90 days before you get a booster."

Azar also explained the concept of hybrid immunity, or the immunity you can get from getting fully vaccinated after COVID-19 infection.

"There is this concept of hybrid immunity, meaning if you got sick with COVID and then you get a vaccine, your immunity is better than if you got vaccine alone or infection alone, but we don’t know if the reverse is true. ... we don’t know if a breakthrough infection on top of a vaccine actually bolsters that immunity from the vaccine," Azar said.

If I'm not eligible for a booster, should I worry about waning immunity?

Walensky said that right now, most people don't need to worry about waning immunity, especially from the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccines.

"I don’t think there’s reason to be concerned now," Walensky said. "Our vaccines are still working really well against severe disease, hospitalization and death. With a lot of disease out there we are still recommending prevention measures and we will continue to follow the data that demonstrates if and when there is waning (immunity) for people who are generally healthy."

Walensky said that the CDC is "closely following the data" on the potential need for booster shots for those who are older than 40.

