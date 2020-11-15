Eva Mendes gave fans an up-close and personal look at her most recent skin procedure.

The 46-year-old actor shared a graphic photo of her mono-thread facial treatment on Thursday, Nov. 12, posing with the needled threads in her chin in a rare personal shot on Instagram.

“This spa-home away from home is incredible!” the "Hitch" star wrote, referring to Dr. Mariana Vergara’s new private medispa in Beverly Hills. “No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place!” Mendes added, "So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business! Pa’lante reina!”

When asked by fans if it hurt in the comments, she responded, "Not really-surprisingly enough! And my threshold for pain is low! It looks more invasive than it is."

Mendes assured any worried fans that she was totally fine during and after the procedure.

"I honestly had no idea I had that many in. Then when she told me how many I didn’t believe her so I asked her to take a pic," she wrote. "This was pic was not planned. I do not like physical pain! I do not like needles ! This was a big one for me!"

The official page for Beauty Villa Vergara re-posted Mendes’ photo on their Instagram, racking up questions in the comments about the procedure that were fielded by Dr. Vergara herself.

“Mono threads activate collagen synthesis which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect,” Dr. Vergara replied to a fan who asked what mono threads did.

Dr. Vergara spoke to People about mono-threads, explaining that they are composed of a “fine absorbable polydioxanone” material that is "inserted into the skin in a mesh-like pattern to achieve maximum tightening effects."

"It provides immediate results, but even better results are seen after three months as your body produces collagen," she explained. "These threads will start to dissolve within six to nine months, but due to the collagen and elastin stimulation the effect will last up to eighteen months."

While Mendes got her mono-threads place into her jawline, they can also go in the cheeks, arms, thighs, knees, and even the abdomen. The temporary and minimally invasive procedure is best suited for those looking to prevent any skin-sagging or maintain a youthful look.

The actor and mother of two typically does not share much insight about her personal life online, but she recently gave The Sydney Morning Herald a rare glimpse into her life at home with her husband, Ryan Gosling.

“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them," she said, referring to her children Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. "And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day.”

She added, “We remind ourselves that these are the good times because we’re all together and we’re all safe right now.”