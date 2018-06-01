How are we raising boys for tomorrow? 5 things I did as a mom

3. Then ditch the kid's table.

So often we put kids at the kids’ table, with the kids’ menu. Simple conversations, simple food. It’s important to let kids be kids, but it’s also important to expose them to the world of adults.

My sons joined the dinner table with the rest of us, ate the same foods and we raised them to be interested in the adult conversations. And it’s still one of my greatest prides when they come home to visit, join one of my dinner parties, and engage in kind-hearted debates with guests twice their age.

Beyond cultivating their minds, this helps kids build relationships with other parents. When my sons had questions, I wanted to be able to say, "Go talk to so-and-so." I created a community of other people who cared about me and my family. This taught my boys to seek advice and comfort from people who weren't their parents, about school, teachers, their struggles and their pursuits.

Exposing my sons to the world of adults early on gave them role models for sure, but it also taught them that they were not alone, that there is nothing unmanly to depend on others, and that asking for help is human.

4. Build a community around your family.

We are often afraid when our children don't abide by the norms. We want them to be unique, but we don't want them to be too different — to feel alone or isolated because of their difference. In American culture, where ball sports often reign and competition is highly valued, this can create as many challenges for parents as it does for our boys.

I remember seeing fathers on ball courts and fields who are crushed if their kid doesn't run for the ball fearful that their sons might not be strong, competitive or willing to play through the pain. The underlying shame and worry is that their child might be weak, a pushover or that he’s going to be bullied. As a result, some fathers go to great lengths to “toughen up” their boys. But it is shame of not being manly enough that often underlies the aggression displayed by men.

Parents need support to deal with those fears, and nothing is more helpful than a community with other parents who have similar kids: Oh, I too have a kid who doesn't like to be on the field. My kid would much rather draw on Saturday. My kid would much rather play the piano.

When parents come together with other parents and they recognize the unique strengths in each other’s children, they create new norms for the next generation of boys as they grow into men.

5. Treat both genders equally — with your affection.

Did you know that by the age of 3-4 we stop giving affection to our boys the way we give affection to our daughters ?

We touch them less, we cuddle them less and we deprive them of the small physical signs of love. This starts the systemic dismantlement of our boys’ emotionality.

We teach them that performance and competence are the key to self-worth. We hype up the value of autonomy, disconnecting them from their feelings and from dependence on others. We tell them not to cry, to be fearless and competitive.

What do you think this does to our boys as they grow? Men consistently have to prove they are “men” — to live up to a definition that doesn’t serve them, their partners or their co-workers down the line.

If you want your son to be a great leader, a great lover, a good husband and a good friend, raise him with affection. Continue to give him hugs as he grows, encourage him and continue to feed his emotional life.

