Seeing the world from the vantage point of a wheelchair has been eye-opening and shocking. I am now living in a world that’s not made for me. The inaccessibility of public spaces and the thoughtlessness of much of the general population when it comes to disability have been painful but also intensely motivating. And yet if a person with actual disabilities, like myself, had difficulty associating herself with the story of disability, how much more so would the typically abled community?

From the beginning of my speaking career as a woman with disabilities, I’ve attempted to connect with my majority non-disabled audience by opening each talk with this provocative statement: “We are ALL disabled.” At first the audience might bristle or be confused by this claim, until I continue. “Some of us sit in physical wheelchairs, but we all have invisible wheelchairs inside.” Then I often recite a litany of experiences that probably resonate with every member of the audience: “Who among us feels truly free, even when she can walk and drive on her own? Who feels fully beautiful and desired, even when her face is not paralyzed? Who feels heard and understood, even without a speech impairment and deaf ear?” The answer is a resounding and rhetorical NO ONE. We are all disabled. And thus, we need each other.

Today I'm proud to share my story and belong to the disability community. Courtesy Meshali Mitchell

In my experience, that simple reframing has been the key to taking an inspirational story and making it a personal one. It has invited a non-disabled audience to look at their lives through a new lens and consider how every person is situated on the same spectrum of limitation, rather than in the black-and-white of disabled or abled. The typically abled majority will never effect lasting change for the minority until they see themselves in their story. Our struggles, whether obvious or invisible, do not have to end in isolation but rather can be the beginning of true connection.

In theory, the universalizing of disability might seem to dilute the hardship of living with a disability. In practice, we’ve found the opposite to be true. Just three years later, we were given the opportunity to take ownership of that camp for families with disabilities where we were once the speakers, the camp where our perspective changed so dramatically. And instead of inviting only individuals with disabilities or people with one type of diagnosis to create this community, we invited entire family systems experiencing any kind of disability to find rest, resources and relationships there. Last year alone, 80 different kinds of disabilities were represented among our campers, who ranged from newborn to 78 years old. When we connected over our struggles and shared the hard stuff, we gained new perspectives. We realized “Well, if they can do it, maybe I can too.”

I don’t own the story of loss and marginalization and disappointment. It can belong to all of us. In fact, it’s a better story when it belongs to all of us because then we believe more fully that the story is not over yet.

While I’m giving all my talking points away, I might as well tell you another: “We ALL have a seat at this table together, but some of you will need to hold the door open so others of us can wheel into the room!” If the disabled and typically abled communities agree to both mindfully extend and graciously accept the invitation to the communal table, we will gain things we desperately need but couldn’t find on our own. An untapped healing and an unstoppable hope. A newfound knowledge that we’re not alone. A slower pace at which to move through the world. A vulnerable space to tell our stories and listen intently to others. An embodied practice of looking into the eyes of a stranger and seeing ourselves reflected back. And in doing so, we can deny the lie that the good experience and the hard experience belong to two different groups.

Today, I could not feel more grateful for my place in life, my seat in this wheelchair. Losing nearly everything I thought was important has redefined what goodness, freedom and purpose mean to me. There was a time when I didn’t want to belong to the disability community, but now there’s no identity I’d rather have.