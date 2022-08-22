I work at a place that helps people use drugs safely. This is what it’s like

Many times people feel fine and leave after observation. Sometimes we share a laugh and a few stories before they head off for their day.

While this sounds very clinical, the experience is actually transformative for people. It’s something I’ve never quite witnessed before in my career — people feel good that they are being treated like a human even though they’re using drugs. For many, they’ve never felt like this before or even felt valued as a person. It gives them hope when they’re treated so well in a what feels like a medical setting.

Nurturing people is essential to my work. I want to offer hope and respect and I’ve developed relationships with people who use the site. If I’m running late, there’s often a group waiting for me because they know my schedule. They’re like my second family and they’re all part of my community. Every time someone comes in, I tell myself this is someone’s child and I love them. The love is healing for many and knowing that someone truly cares with no judgement makes a huge difference in their days.