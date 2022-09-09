The little-known condition that turned this TV reporter's life upside down

One day, I was a local TV reporter running around town reporting breaking news — and the next, I could hardly get out of bed.

My symptoms began in June of 2020. I woke up one morning feeling so weak and depleted of energy that I struggled walking around my tiny apartment. My vision went black, and with each step, my heart raced to the point that I could hear the pounding in my ears. I was lightheaded, short of breath, and a wave of nausea hit me any time I was upright. My brain felt strange, almost as if I had the world’s worst hangover. I thought maybe I had COVID or the flu, but my results came back negative for both. My symptoms lasted about four days.

A few weeks later, I passed out on a bus stop bench in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, while shooting a story for work. When I came to, a police officer was holding up my head and had already called an ambulance. My news station suggested I see a doctor before returning to work, so the next day I made an appointment with a cardiologist. I got an echocardiogram and wore a heart rate monitor for two weeks and was told that everything came back normal.

The next several months were pretty uneventful. The symptoms I experienced in June hadn’t returned and I was managing work and my social life just fine. I had complained to my family several times that I felt much more tired at the end of the day than I used to, but other than that I was doing all right. During this time I even applied to a sister station within the same company, as I had always planned to work my way up the ladder in hopes of landing a job in a top news market.

That all changed in March of 2021. The same symptoms I experienced the previous summer were back. I called out sick on a Monday, hoping I’d sleep it off. On Tuesday, I went back to work in a haze. My Apple Watch recorded my heart rate at 178 bpm while I was just standing still. I was dizzy, couldn’t think clearly and tried my best to hide my shortness of breath under my face mask. By the time I got back to my apartment to begin editing my news story of the day, I was more fatigued than ever before. I was so weak that I couldn’t walk without holding onto furniture. My vision was blurry and my head felt like it was going to explode. It was truly the worst I had ever felt in my life. The symptoms continued for two weeks straight. I knew something was seriously wrong.

I went back to the cardiologist, who performed a stress test. She said it came back normal except that my heart rate was higher than it should be for someone my age, and suggested that maybe I should try exercising more. As someone who has always been very active and full of energy, I knew that this was not due to a lack of conditioning. I left her office feeling defeated and tried making appointments with other doctors in the Raleigh area.