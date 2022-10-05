When I went blind at 31, I worried my career was over. Spoiler: It wasn’t

At 31, a steroid response to a cataract surgery left me legally blind, with just the narrowest field of vision out of one eye — just as my only child turned 1 month old. The first few months of my blindness overlapped with the first few months of my wife and I becoming parents. The sleepless nights, the diaper changes and the newfound frantic worries of my child’s well-being overlapped with the big questions on my mind: Would I be able to provide for her? Was my career in technology finished?

There were daily challenges to being blind. Leaving a phone on a table meant losing that phone. Identifying the front end of a diaper was near impossible. Even getting toothpaste on a toothbrush was a huge challenge. Gradually, I transformed the way I did things so that I could adapt to my new world. I had designated places to put items, my wife helped me identify the slight difference in feel between the front and back of a diaper, and I got advice from another blind person to treat the toothpaste tube like a rocket taking off from the toothbrush: squeezing across and then quickly pulling up, leaving a perfect nurdle on the brush every time. (If you take away nothing else from this article, try this!)

The author, pictured here, lost his eyesight at age 31, around the same time he became a father. Courtesy Sameer Doshi

In the office, my challenges were magnified because I had to be vulnerable to my coworkers. Whether it was trying to understand documents with screenshots or using our expense reporting system, the day-to-day tasks of work were just more difficult without sight — and I’d often need help to get through them. When people would say “hello” in the halls, I had no idea who they were or if they were talking to me, so I would not respond. Even just moving around the office was a challenge. It was easy to get lost. I found myself taking only familiar paths. Sometimes this meant I was taking a very long route and I’d get to meetings late. If someone changed one of my favorite paths, say by moving a potted plant I used as reference, then I’d be lost. And there is no more vulnerable moment than calling out into the darkness to ask if anyone is there who can help.

Luckily, the world is full of people who want to help. And my office gradually transformed how we all worked. My team removed all screenshots and made them into scripts — this was incidentally easier for everyone. People adopted a new greeting, “Hi Sameer, it’s ____,” so that I knew they were talking to me. Moveable potted plants were replaced with permanent end tables so that I had markers.

Then a position opened at Microsoft, and I was eager to apply. I was so determined to get this new job that I overprepared. I memorized every pixel of my presentations so I could navigate them with ease. I arrived early so I could memorize the layout of the room. I even rearranged the chairs so that I’d know where exactly the interviewers would be sitting. The interview went exceedingly well. It was only afterward that I realized I had not told any of them that I’m blind. And it didn’t seem to matter because I got the job.