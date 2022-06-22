I lost both my parents in my 20s. Running is what saved me

The biggest challenge of my life has been losing both my parents under tragic circumstances in my mid-20s. My mental well-being, resilience and ability to adapt were tested like never before, but those challenges also opened new doors for me that I previously never considered exploring.

Like running.

I’ll start at the beginning, though: I was raised in a middle-class suburb of Princeton, New Jersey, by two supportive parents who were public school teachers. My mother, a sixth grade language arts teacher, kept me focused and held me accountable. My father, a high school history teacher and varsity soccer coach, encouraged me to dream big and believe in myself. They divorced well before I entered high school but remained amicable, and my siblings and I were raised with an immense amount of love and support. I excelled in high school and was accepted to my top-choice college.

After four enjoyable years of playing varsity football and graduating with a business degree, all of the figurative momentum in my life came to a screeching halt. Just three months after my college graduation, my father — my idol, my mentor, my best friend — took his own life on a Sunday morning in late August. I found out later that he had been battling severe depression for months. He kept everything from me in an effort to not cast a cloud over my final semester of college, and to not distract me while I was going through the high-pressure application and interviewing process for my first real job in New York City.

The author with his late father. Courtesy Ryan Welsh

His suicide hit me harder than anything had hit me in my life. I sank. I began to shut people out. Eventually the guilt crept in as I wondered how I could’ve prevented it. I initially refused to tell anyone at work about his suicide in fear that people would judge me or treat me differently, or overlook me for projects and promotions. Some of the thriving relationships in my life started to slowly fall apart when people realized how closed off I had become, and how much work became my main focus and distraction. In my 22-year-old mind, I was simply trying to move forward to lead a “normal life.”

Over time, I found ways to cope and slowly open up to people, but just four years later, grief and hardship struck again. I was 26 years old and had just gotten a big promotion at work when a routine check-up for my mom quickly landed her at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Tests, scans and biopsies over the next few days revealed that she had stage 4 pancreatic cancer, a bleak diagnosis with a 5-year survival rate of 1%, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Over the next 18 months, my mother endured more than 50 chemotherapy sessions. I worked remotely and sat with her through nearly all of them. While I knew I was helping her emotionally, I could feel myself becoming overwhelmed with the weight of the stressors that were consuming my life again.