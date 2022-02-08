Long-distance friendships take work: Here’s how I’ve had success

This Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating a different kind of love: the love between friends. All week, we’ll be sharing personal essays that highlight the non-romantic relationships that make all our lives richer.

We were talking about jeans. When we should have been carefully studying our volleyball teammates on the court, or at the very least cheering them on, Lacey and I were in a deep discussion about the acute agony of trying on jeans with our moms, a trauma only two tweens forced to wear Catholic school uniforms 95% of the year could truly appreciate. This was 1995 and if there was one thing 12-year-olds could agree on, it was the injustice of denim.

“My mom will be like, ‘We can make ‘em fit!’” I told Lacey, prompting our coach to rebuke us for laughing when we should have been in game mode.

Inside jokes like these would become the foundation of our friendship. When you’re in middle school, finding a pal to commiserate with is a matter of survival, and I found the very best. And then in high school, whether it was skipping class to grab Starbucks or throwing shot put and discus together (are you getting a visual of how cool we were?), we rarely did anything apart. Teachers and students alike were freaked out when they’d encounter one of us without the other — we were that connected.

The writer (right) and her best friend, Lacey, as teenagers. Courtesy of Kinsey Gidick

So it’s remarkable that even though we put 3,000 miles between us in college and have spent at least two-thirds of our friendship that far away, we’re still best friends. A real feat for two wildly different people: I think of Lacey as calm, cool and collected, whereas I tend to be a bit more high-strung. She’s raising three beautiful children. I have one. She grew up in a farm family. I was raised by a dentist and actress. Any algorithm would likely say we’re not a match, but I can’t imagine my life without her — the only adult woman who can make me laugh so hard I shoot margarita out my nose (true story).

Part of it is luck. I just happened to sit next to a super loyal gal that day in the gymnasium. But more likely, it’s the effort we both put into staying close, even as we were physically apart.

People often talk about how to make long-distance relationships work, but what about long-distance friendships? To figure out how we can all better nurture and maintain our own, I turned to some experts.

Communication matters — and it doesn’t have to be IRL

Marissa Franco, a psychologist and friendship expert, told TODAY that my and Lacey’s regular phone calls, emails and many, many text messages over the past three decades are what’s kept our platonic bond alive even with an entire nation between her home near Seattle and mine in rural Virginia.

But it’s not just about communicating — it’s about how we communicate.

“Sharing vulnerability tends to make us feel a lot more connected,” Franco said. “Asking for support and being willing to give it is really a portal to deep intimacy if we’re willing to be upfront about our needs and also show up for each other.”