I turned 30 and moved into a retirement community for 2 years. Here’s what I learned

The time has come for me to return to New York, but not before reflecting on life lessons learned from two years of being the youngest person in the room. Some of them are serious, some less so, but I think all of them are valuable.

Manna with her parents, who were among the youngest in the retirement community — until their daughter moved in. Courtesy Christina Manna

5 p.m. is too early to eat dinner

I’m just going to say it: The early bird special is not all it’s cracked up to be.

When the world first shut down, my parents and I would joke that after breakfast we should just stay sitting at the table until lunch because there was nowhere else to go.

We got on a 5 p.m. dinner schedule and while early bird dinners out included half-off appetizers and no crowds, when 8 p.m. rolled around, I’d be standing in the refrigerator light kicking myself for not taking home the leftovers.

Of course, now when friends suggest a 7:30 p.m. dinner reservation, I enter into a slight state of panic. How will I wait that long to eat?!

Manna traded skyscrapers for palm trees when she moved from New York City to a retirement community in Florida shortly after her 30th birthday. Courtesy Christina Manna

Doctors are your friend

Living in a retirement community made it clear to me how much the habits we create now matter later in life.

Reminders of our health are everywhere. Doctors often come to the clubhouse and perform preventative scans at discounted rates. We recently got a piece of mail offering a free lunch to attend a “benefits of cremation” seminar — a grim reminder that our days are numbered.

Hot tip: AARP Magazine is an abundance of riches when it comes to health education and preventative practices. Don’t wait until you’re 80 to read about things you should be doing at 30.

I’ve visited more doctor’s offices in the last two years than I ever made time for pre-pandemic and I’m glad I did. It’s easy to let regular checkups take a backseat now that our schedules are filling up again, but I’m vowing to continue to prioritize my health so that, God willing, when I’m 80, I’ll be the first one on the dance floor.

Manna rarely has to leave the retirement community. Her days are now broken up by social events like this women's luncheon, which followed a fashion show. Courtesy Christina Manna

Don’t wait to be retired to do all the things retired people do

I now fully understand the saying that “youth is wasted on the young.” If you’re a millennial like me, your Friday night probably does not consist of bingo, a Tom Collins and the electric slide. Yet this is an exact snapshot of my life. And, well, it’s awesome.

The retirees I met know how to have fun — even if it sometimes gets them in trouble. In our community, people can get “written up” by other residents for misbehaving. Believe it or not, it happens often for reasons such as dancing too provocatively at the clubhouse or honking your golf cart horn too early in the morning!