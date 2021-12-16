We’ve been together 23 years and never lived together. Here’s why it works

He’s an Albanian-American introvert with Buddhist leanings. I was raised an Orthodox Jew. I’m somewhat loquacious and politely Canadian. How the two of us ended up together in Montreal as a couple is both baffling and amazing. The stuff of movies, one might say — befitting, since I am a filmmaker. But unlike the traditional trajectory of Hollywood movies, where the protagonists meet, fall in love, move in together and marry, we wrote our own ending, one that involved living happily ever apart.

We are what I call apartners — committed partners who live apart. And we are about to celebrate our 23rd anniversary.

People often ask why we don’t live together. The truth is that there is no one answer. In the beginning, when David and I met, our schedules were completely opposite — he was up at the crack of dawn, working 10-hour days, sometimes six days a week. He works in the aerospace industry and was often on deadline. I have a more flexible schedule and often work late into the night.

Sharon Hyman with her partner of more than two decades, David Demetre. Courtesy Sharon Hyman

For us, living apart made sense. We both lived in modest, rent-controlled apartments and really enjoyed having both time together and alone.

As time passed, it became increasingly clear that David’s temporary time in Montreal was going to become permanent — with me. We were in love, we were in this for the long haul, and we were also happy to live 15 minutes apart. Even though we have our own spaces, our lives are completely intertwined. I look at it like we’re a Venn diagram: We’re each a complete circle on our own, but then we have our overlapping part. That overlapping part is our life together. And that’s finite. That’s forever.

I’ve heard all the skepticism — “You’re just friends with benefits!” — to which I reply, “It’s been 23 years. Those are some benefits!” I don’t know too many casual daters who are the executors of each other’s estates and have each other’s powers of attorney.

Then there are those who confide in me, “Had I known this was an option, maybe I wouldn’t be divorced now.”

Our relationship is no different from any other committed, lifelong relationship — it just happens to operate from two separate addresses.

David and I have been through everything together — illnesses, deaths, the highs and lows of life, and we are always there for one another. What more can someone ask for?

"Community is important to me," Hyman said, stressing that while she loves Demetre, her emotional needs are also met by friends, family and neighbors. Courtesy Sharon Hyman

I see apartnering as a fluid arrangement. There are times we do live together — when one of us is ill or recovering from surgery, for example. At the beginning of the pandemic, we were under curfew for months and I didn’t feel comfortable being alone, so he stayed with me then. And since David has retired, we’re looking into moving into a duplex, with me upstairs and him downstairs. So we’ll still be apartners, but in the same building. A new adventure.