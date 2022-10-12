I woke up with half my face paralyzed. It launched a health journey I never expected

Katie Sturino is the founder of Megababe and a body acceptance advocate. Fans follow her regular social media features, #SuperSizeTheLook and #MakeMySize, for her takes on popular styles for any body size. She hosts the podcast “Boob Sweat” and is the author of "Body Talk," an illustrated workbook. In early September, she began to develop unusual health symptoms, which she documented on social media. Here, she shares more about that experience with TODAY.

One recent morning, I woke up with an itchy, painful ear and figured I had probably developed an ear infection. While the sensation felt unusual, I wasn’t in too much agony or discomfort, so I waited to see if it would improve. A couple days later, it had worsened, and I visited my local urgent care center. The doctor noted that my ear looked fine, but I had mentioned that my dog was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, and she thought my symptoms could indicate that I also had been infected. To be safe, she prescribed an antibiotic to treat possible Lyme disease and I went home.

That appointment sent me into a Lyme disease research hole. I Googled everything I could about it and reached out to friends and acquaintances who had had Lyme, trying to learn as much as I could. I started feeling nervous and overwhelmed because Lyme disease can create so many varied health problems, and I wondered what that would mean for me.

A few days later, I woke up and noticed that my face felt numb. When I looked in the mirror, I was stunned. Half of my face was paralyzed — my eye and mouth were drooping. My tongue was swollen, making my speech sound slurred. I felt panicked, but I had been experiencing unusual symptoms for a few days. I thought about what the doctor had said about me possibly having Lyme disease. I wondered if this was just part of that.

After I woke with the facial paralysis, I returned to the internet. I learned that Lyme disease can cause Bell’s palsy, a condition that causes weakness or paralysis on one side of the face. I knew I needed to act fast — I’d heard stories from people with Bell’s whose face stayed like that for months. I wanted to do everything in my power to make sure that didn’t happen to me. I immediately called my doctor, who prescribed a medication that treats shingles. She didn’t know for sure, but was starting to suspect that I might have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when the virus that causes chickenpox and shingles (varicella zoster virus) causes a shingles outbreak in the face or ear. My doctor hoped to cover all the bases if Lyme disease wasn’t the cause of my recent health issues.

I had also learned that many people with Bell’s palsy benefited from acupuncture because it stimulates the nerves in the face. I was at the acupuncturist within 24 hours.

Time was of the essence. I didn't want to wait for more appointments or more diagnoses. By taking action fast, I hoped to minimize the damage to the nerves in my face.

The acupuncture, along with the medication, seemed to improve my facial paralysis.