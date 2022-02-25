The situation felt grave. Doctors wanted to give me a pacemaker to help my heart pump and a defibrillator to shock my heart back into rhythm if it became erratic again. It felt surreal. I thought if I stuck with healthy habits and took my medicine, I’d be better. I didn’t want a pacemaker or a defibrillator. Those were for old people. I wasn't even 50 yet. But the doctors explained that these devices would help me be healthy and active.

At the time, though, we had no idea how damaged my heart was. After I recovered from surgery, I tried working out, but I struggled. I couldn’t even take walks and felt winded going up the stairs. In February 2020, I returned to the hospital. This time my kidneys and liver were failing. My heart wasn’t able to pump enough blood to my entire body and some of my organs had suffered.

After passing out on his spin bike, Gray-Stanford had to receive a pacemaker and a defibrillator to help him live with heart failure. Courtesy Jason Gray-Stanford

I retained so much water that I needed to take a diuretic to reduce the water in my body. Oddly I also felt incredibly thirsty and wanted to drink more, but that was the last thing I needed. While the hospital was able to help get the fluid out of me so I could return home, I wasn’t better. I normally walked my dog for a mile at a time. Soon we walked for half a mile. Then we walked around the block. Finally, we stopped walking altogether. When I slept, I’d wake gasping for breath.

At the end of November 2020, I landed back in the hospital, retaining fluid again. But I still felt hopeful that the proper cocktail of medicines could help me return to a normal life. Doctors gave me the strong medications in the hospital, but nothing worked. My kidneys were continuing to fail and doctors started fast-tracking my tests to see if I was a candidate for a heart transplant.

When I was in the hospital earlier in February, doctors had mentioned I might need a heart transplant, but I thought they meant I'd need it years later. Even as they were making sure I qualified for a transplant, I was hoping I could return home to get better. Finally they gave me the honest assessment: I was on all the best medications they had and they weren't working. My only option was a heart transplant.

As his heart worsened, Gray-Stanford noticed he took shorter and shorter walks with his dog until he wasn't able to go on walks at all. Courtesy Jason Gray-Stanford

This was a lot to process. In my mind, I still wasn’t that sick, even though I knew I was struggling. But if I went home and my kidneys failed, I would no longer qualify for a heart transplant. People have to have a certain level of health to receive a transplant and having multiple organs failing might make me too unhealthy. They told me I could think about being on the transplant list for a few days. I didn’t want to make the decision lightly.

Two hours later a cardiologist returned to my hospital room: A heart had just arrived that was a 95% match for me. If I wanted it, it was mine. I called my family. We commiserated. We laughed. We cried. I agreed to the transplant.

While I felt numb at the time, in hindsight I realize how lucky I am. All of the stars aligned so that this very heart was available right when I needed it. After the surgery, the doctor shared how damaged my heart was. It was black and I likely could have only lived a few more weeks with it. When they placed the new heart in my chest, it started beating immediately, like a perfect fit.

Gray-Stanford with his dog. The actor said recovery from his transplant felt "slow and yet still miraculous." Courtesy Jason Gray-Stanford

When I woke the next day and took a breath without struggling, I felt relief. Hearing the steady bump bump of my normal heartbeat on the monitor sounded amazing. A surge of emotions overwhelmed me. I felt grateful for the new heart beating in my chest, working better than my old one. I can’t express how appreciative I am to the anonymous donor family who gave their loved one’s heart so I could live.

Recovery felt slow and yet still miraculous. I started with taking two steps in the intensive care unit. Every day I took a few more steps until I went home. Sometimes it felt like I was making a lot of progress, but then would have to take two steps back and start over again. But I kept persevering.

At first, I had to visit doctors frequently for them to thread a thin needle through my neck to take out a tiny sample of heart tissue to make sure I wasn't rejecting my heart. As time passes, I undergo biopsies less frequently. I’m now 14 months out from my heart transplant and I feel great. I wear the scar on my chest as a badge of honor. It reminds me how close to death I was, how far I came and how grateful I am.

As told to Meghan Holohan. This interview has been edited and condensed.