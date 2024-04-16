My shame over having an STD is one of the hardest things I’ve ever dealt with

Seventeen years ago, I stared up at the ceiling tiles of a colorless doctor’s office, with my legs spread and my feet in stirrups while the nurse practitioner examined the bump on my vagina.

“Oh, it’s just a wart,” she said nonchalantly. My face flushed and tears welled up the moment the words left her mouth.

She went on to explain that it was caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and assured me that nearly every sexually active person my age had it, or would at one point, as if I was going to be fact-checking this with any of my friends. The shame sunk in immediately, like hot, thick lava inching through every vein in my body.

“But I’ve never had sex,” I said quietly. She asked if I’d ever had intimate skin-to-skin contact, and I was immediately embarrassed that I had never thought of sex as anything beyond penetration.

I was Cersei Lannister from “Game of Thrones,” walking through Kings Landing naked while a voice said, “Shame, shame, shame.” The voice was my own.

Me in my 20s, around the time I learned I had HPV. It's the most common sexually transmitted infection, but I still felt so ashamed.

The truth was, I was afraid of sex. I’d been taught growing up, by my parents and educators, that the purpose of sex was procreation. The act out of wedlock was a sin. There was no discussion of pleasure or enjoyment — apart from the time my dad gave me “the talk” when I was 12 years old. He told me how great sex was and that it was something you shared with one person, when you were married.

My virginity was a remnant of my Catholic upbringing and a shield to my grief — something I could control when so much of my innocence had been stripped the day my mother died of cancer 10 years prior. Sitting in that doctor’s office at 25 years old, I was no longer Catholic, but I’d made a promise to my dying mother that I wouldn’t turn to sex, drugs or alcohol when things got difficult.

So with my good, Catholic-schoolgirl facade, I clung to my virginity and participated in other forms of sexual activities like oral sex and skin-to-skin contact, which is how I contracted HPV.