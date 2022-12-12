When I was diagnosed with a rare degenerative neurological disease the day before Christmas Eve last year, my entire perspective around the words “be grateful” changed. There is no cure for my disease, which is called RFC1/CANVAS Syndrome. I’m 38 years old, a mother and wife, a business owner and a philanthropist — and with one phone call, all of who I was became a blur.

As the news sank in, I didn’t have it in me to be grateful. Christmas Eve was filled with grief, but I tried to hide it from my 5-year-old daughter. How was I supposed to be happy? I couldn’t look at her without crying, but I forced a smile and pretended nothing had changed. Inwardly, I was drowning in my thoughts. What about all the things she and I were going to do together? Would I be able to help her get ready for prom or her wedding day? This isn’t what life was supposed to throw at me. I’m not supposed to be in a wheelchair suffering from chronic pain. More importantly, I didn’t want to be a burden to my daughter or my husband. How was this happening?

When Fay Aiyana Grant discovered she had an incurable disease, one of her first thoughts was that she did not want to burden her husband or their daughter. Courtesy Fay Aiyana Grant

For me, the disease began with neuropathy that spread quickly in my face, mouth and limbs, along with feelings of dizziness and a chronic cough. It had taken nearly a year to find a diagnosis. After that phone call, I did the healthy thing (so I’ve been told) and sat in my feelings of sadness and anger over the things I’d lost and the things I knew I was going to lose — like my ability to walk — plus the impaired balance and coordination, difficulty swallowing, the worsening neuropathic pain and loss of sensation I was experiencing. It felt like a cloud of fear was hovering over me.