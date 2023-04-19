When I got cancer, everyone brought food. I finally told them what I really wanted

My grandfather passed away when I was in middle school. I remember getting dismissed early from class, and heading to my grandparents’ house with my family and cousins, where within hours, the food started coming.

Lots of it.

Chicken pot pies, cookies, trays of macaroni — you name it — all arriving in tinfoil, and placed on the dining room table.

And for some reason, I distinctly remember someone bringing … chicken wings?

They sat on a ceramic plate on the dining room table all afternoon. When it was time for dinner, the debate among the adults was, “We could order pizza, but we shouldn’t waste all of this food … ”

In my 12-year-old mind, all I could think was, “Please, don’t make me eat the chicken wings.”

Decades later, one of my best friends lost his mother, unexpectedly. A similar afternoon unfolded, and as people started to descend upon his family home in the city we grew up in, I did what we all do when the people we love endure sudden pain.

I brought food.

A buffalo chicken calzone to be exact — a choice rivaling the bizarreness of chicken wings. Why?

To feed people is to nurture them. And when the rug is ripped out from under someone you deeply love, there’s very little you can do to take their pain away. So we come with chicken wings and buffalo chicken calzones.

When I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer three years later, I wanted none of it.

Within days of my diagnosis, the questions about who was in charge of my meal train started coming, as did offers from many generous people in our life to take things off of our plates, and cook food to put on them. As someone who is used to being in command and in control, those closest to me reminded me to accept the help.

But I didn’t want it.