The anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death just passed quietly – and I’m so disappointed

It is hard for them to see the benefits of living day in and day out as a Black person in America. Black people have less wealth and lower life expectancies than white people. School districts with mostly Black students receive less money. They go on about their days, acutely aware that society underinvests in their well-being. After a while anyone would start to feel invisible. That’s why days like Sunday — when the second anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a young Black woman with so much to look forward to, is barely mentioned in the news — are so discouraging.

Never could I have fathomed how difficult it would be to work with Black patients as a Black psychiatrist. Now, I mostly dream of beach vacations to offset the stress of listening to my patients’ painful experiences with oppression, while dealing with my own. I fear it will always be this hard.

It feels demoralizing.

Demoralization, as a psychological concept, is experienced as a persistent inability to cope, with associated feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, meaninglessness, subjective incompetence and diminished self-esteem. Most research on demoralization is conducted among patient populations with cancer, schizophrenia or those who are receiving end-of-life care. It is associated with poor physical and mental outcomes, but most importantly, with suicidal ideation and a will to die.

Truthfully, I feel just as hopeless about the future as some of my patients. There are times when, while listening to them, I become distracted by my own existential worries: my financial insecurity as a young physician saddled with debt; judgment of my anxiety about my financial security as a privileged individual with a job that has high earning potential; how much money I have compared to my family, including my brother, who is in jail; the lack of inherited wealth I could have had if I was born into a rich, white family.

None of the other trendy words of the day — languishing, burnout or exhaustion — capture what Black people are going through right now, or what they have gone through for generations since they were first brought over to be used as slaves to generate wealth for America’s white forefathers.

For Black people like me, the memory of Breonna Taylor’s legacy does not fade so quickly. We have grown used to the possibility that someone else can decide whether we will wake up tomorrow.

On good days, all I can do is support my patients with what seems like the Sisyphean task of surviving as a Black person in a capitalistic society. I can try to remind them of all the unexpected moments of gratitude that they also experience day to day. I can offer medication to help them sleep, decrease their panic attacks or alleviate their depression enough to get out of bed and interact with an oppressive society.

On the hardest days, I can only remind them that suicide is never an option and reassure them that it is OK to lack optimism about the future. I want so badly to make things better for my patients, for my family, and the community of Black, queer, cis and trans women. When I continue to see their hurt, I wonder the point of trying and I feel so demoralized.