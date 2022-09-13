It's OK to laugh: How I'm finding humor in my fatal diagnosis

I have always been a provocateur. Maybe it comes from being a middle child. I loved making mystery phone calls as a kid, and well into adulthood I made it my mission to do April Fool’s jokes: Vaseline on the toilet seat or peanut butter on the phone receiver. And I have been known to skinny-dip in situations that shocked others. I can’t say exactly what has drawn me to such behavior, only that I like rocking the boat, pushing boundaries to get a rise out of people.

This is part of what has drawn me to being a writer. On the page one can say anything. In fact, it is a writer’s job to say aloud what others are trying to ignore; it is a writer’s duty to surprise and provoke.

Cai Emmons was diagnosed with ALS in February 2021. Courtesy of Cai Emmons

What I have discovered in the last year and a half is that death is a topic that most people would rather not discuss — and so, being who I am, I often bring it up. “After I’m dead … ” I have taken to saying not infrequently, and my statement is met with awkward chuckling. Some people push back: “Oh, Cai, you’re not dying,” they say emphatically, and we all laugh. I feel this general cultural death avoidance in the way some people visit me, timid and afraid of saying something wrong, but wanting to see what dying looks like, believing I have access to some occult knowledge. I try to be straightforward, showing them my crooked fingers, my feeding tube, cracking jokes, anything to make sure we don’t brush the subject under the table.

I can’t help myself. I find my weakening body not only a subject of fascination, but I find it funny. I am not happy about the prospect of losing the use of my hands, but when I have to ask my husband for help with buttons and zippers, and he tends to me like a child, we both laugh. When my feeding tube came out, and there was an open hole in my belly, we both became weak with laughter. When I fell face forward in the lobby of a doctor’s office, a slew of patients watching, we laughed then, too. And when, to prevent my mouth from drying out at night, we taped it closed with duct tape for the first time, we couldn’t control our hysterics. Another big laugh came when we learned that the “death with dignity” potion can be administered rectally. That didn’t sound to us dignified at all, and laughter ensued.