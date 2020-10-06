Welcome to my workout party! This is a workout for all levels of fitness, so it doesn’t matter where you are in your journey, I will have modifications for you to play along. Grab your mat, a crisp water, a big smile and let’s have some fun.

This is a killer workout in only 25 minutes, remember to go at your own level of fitness so rest when you need and join back in on the party when you feel ready.

Warm up:

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds:

Jumping jacks

Butt kickers

Jump twists: Stay up on your toes with arms in tight and jump with little twists side to side.

Leg swings: While holding onto a wall or rail, swing your legs front and back to warm up those hamstrings and hips.

Circuit 1

Repeat this circuit twice.

Squat into lunge : Start in a squat position, then step back into a lunge, alternating legs. Perform 15 repetitions for each leg.

Circuit 2

Repeat these moves, decreasing the repetitions with each round (9, 8, 7, etc.) Starting with the right leg:

Lunge pulse: Holding a lunge, with the right leg hovering over the ground, pulse up and down for 10 repetitions.

Circuit 3

Perform each exercise for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat this circuit four times.

Pushups: Begin in a high plank position. Lower yourself to the ground by bending at the elbows, keeping your elbows pointing back.

Circuit 4

Repeat these moves, decreasing the repetitions with each round (9, 8, 7, etc.) Starting with the left leg:

Lunge pulse: Holding a lunge, with right leg hovering over the ground, pulse up and down for 10 repetitions.

Circuit 5

Perform each exercise for 20 seconds, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat this circuit four times.

Sumo squat tiny jumps: Get into a low sumo squat position, with legs in a wide stance with with toes pointed out at a 45-degree angle. Now perform tiny jumps without fully standing. To modify, just perform sumo squat pulses, no jumps.

Circuit 6: Core finisher

Cross leg crunch each side (15 reps each side): Lay on your back with both feet on the ground. Cross your left ankle over your right leg so that your left leg is bent at a 90-degree angle. Keeping your hands behind your head, crunch straight up bringing your upper body to meet your left leg.

Circuit 7: Booty work

Perform once through, then repeat on the other leg.

Table slides right leg (15 reps): Start on your hands and knees in tabletop position, and bring your left knee up into the high position of a fire hydrant. Now slide your left leg straight back until it is locked and fully extended, squeezing your booty tight and pointing your toes. Then slide your left knee back to the starting position, never letting your knee drop.

After you've completed all of these circuits, set aside five to 10 minutes to stretch your entire body. Practice deep breathing as you stretch — you earned it!