Woman, 41, on heart attack that almost killed her: 'I learned to slow down'

After nearly dying of a heart attack five months ago, Erika Livingston has a new lease on life and she's determined not to waste it.

What's unique about the Texas resident's story is that she's only 41 and lived a pretty healthy lifestyle before her sudden heart attack. She worked out three to four days a week, ate a heathy diet and didn't have any cholesterol issues. On paper, she was doing everything right, so the fact that she ended up in the emergency room over the summer was particularly baffling for Livingston and her medical team.

Still, there were some warning signs, and the 41-year-old is hoping that by sharing her story, she can encourage other people to listen to their bodies and slow down a bit.

A photo of Livingston and her husband shortly before the heart attack. Courtesy Erika Livingston

Prior to her heart attack, the self-described "workaholic" had a lot of stress in her life.

"I'm always on the go and am always taking on extra projects. I have owned a hair salon since 2015 and I have always had a full-time job at the same time because I do not do hair. My husband and I also have an air conditioning company that I help him run. My life was pretty crazy," she told us.

Livingston also has an autoimmune disease and had gotten COVID-19 a few months prior to her heart attack.

"There is the idea that when I got COVID in December of 2020 it may have flared up my autoimmune disease, thus causing my autoimmune system to squeeze my main artery shut by 75%. Stress, COVID and autoimmune disease are all contributing factors," she explained

The Texan was quite active before her heart attack, but started experiencing shortness of breath in the months leading up to it. Courtesy Erika Livingston

In the two months leading up to her heart attack, Livingston started to notice that she was completely out of breath during the first few minutes of her workouts.

"Even taking a short walk from my car to the store I was out of breath. I thought it was the weirdest thing because I have always worked out and had stamina. I never thought anything of it because who thinks at 41 just because you are out of breath it has something to do with your heart?" she said.

The day before her heart attack, Livingston worked out on a super hot morning and felt a chest pain when she walked into her house. The next morning, she woke up at 5 a.m. with a stabbing pain in her chest.

"Then I got this crazy radiating pain in my upper back between my shoulder blades. The back pain was far worse. I then got up to walk around my house to see if I could shake the pain out," she recalled. "I then started freezing. So I went to my bathroom and then I started sweating profusely."

After trying to draw a warm bath to see if that would help, Livingston decided it was time to get help and she and her husband promptly headed out to the local emergency room, where nurses took her temperature (it was super low) and did an electrocardiogram. They quickly realized she was having a heart attack and transported the 41-year-old to another hospital.

The ambulance got into an accident on the way to the hospital and had to pull over for 30 minutes to wait for local police and fire crews to arrive.

"I was in the back asking if we could go because I'm having a heart attack. One of the cops found out I was having a heart attack and told the paramedics to go, go, go," she said.

Once Livingston arrived at the hospital, everything was a whirlwind and she later found out that her main artery was shut by 75%, which caused her medical team to put a stent in.

Dr. Kenneth Saland, an interventional cardiologist at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, was assigned to Livingston's case and said it's "rare" for someone her age to have a heart attack, but not impossible, especially when you factor in preexisting conditions like her autoimmune disease.

"If you have conditions ranging from lupus and scleroderma to rheumatoid arthritis, these can be a risk factor for having heart problems and can increase the risk of high blood pressure," he told us.

Livingston's loved ones showered her with flowers after her heart attack. Courtesy Erika Livingston

Monitor the warning signs

Much like Livingston did, many people who have heart attacks experience warning signs leading up to them. American Heart Association Go Red for Women spokesperson Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum told TODAY that 95% of women experience extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and chest pain in the weeks prior to a cardiac episode.

"If you have any of these symptoms that are persistent or relentless, you should talk to your doctor," she advised.

Dr. Johanna Contreras, a cardiologist at The Mount Sinai Hospital, added a few symptoms to the list.

"If you're unable to lie flat in bed or have chest pain or pressure that radiates to the left arm, it is important to seek medical help," she said.

Contreras noted that warning signs can vary from person to person and signs in women tend to be a little different than men.

"It's very important to know your risk factors, if you have a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity etc.," she said.

Is it a heart attack or something else?

It can sometimes be hard for people to know if they're experiencing a heart attack or some other sort of episode, and Saland said it's important to know your body and seek help when you feel that something is wrong, even if it doesn't end up being a heart attack.

"Some people have a tremendous pain tolerance and they come in a couple days later and wish they had come in sooner. I always say, you don't get any 'macho points' for doing that. There are certain things you can't ignore," he said.

Everyone's heart attack experience is unique but if you feel tremendous chest pressure and have tried to remedy it in other ways but nothing seems to be working, it could be a warning sign. "If your symptoms are getting progressively worse, that's a clue that something is wrong," Saland said.

How bad is stress for your heart?

Livingston led a hectic lifestyle before her heart attack, and while stress wasn't the only cause, it's certainly not great for your heart.

"Stress is a big factor in the development of cardiovascular disease, leading to the release of stress hormones and inflammatory markers. These hormones increase blood pressure and heart rate, and increase inflammation inside the arteries," Steinbaum explained.

Stress management is a critical part of a heart-healthy lifestyle plan, and the expert recommends coming up with a routine that you can follow to help yourself unwind every day.

"A daily practice to reduce stress is essential, whether it is yoga, meditation or exercise. Incorporating a routine into your life to help manage the effects of stress is a critical part of counteracting the effects of stress on the heart," Steinbaum said.

Since experiencing a heart attack, Livingston has learned to slow down a bit and treasure quality time with her husband. Courtesy Erika Livingston

Life after the heart attack

Livingston's near-death experience forced her to reevaluate her hectic schedule. It also completely changed her outlook on life.

"Once your life flashes before your eyes you quickly decide you have got to change things. Life is too precious and we never know when it can be taken away," she said.

The Texan makes time for prayer and meditation, spends more quality time with her husband, takes breaks and changed the way she operates her business so she can minimize stress.

"I do anything possible to release all the stress I had before in my life," she said.

After doing cardio rehab following the heart attack, the 41-year-old has kept up with the routine and aims for at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day.

Livingston hopes people hear her story and start listening to their own body's warning signs. Most importantly, she hopes people take the No. 1 lesson she learned to heart.

"I learned to slow down. I learned to take the time to enjoy this beautiful life we are given. I'm thankful and blessed for God giving me a second chance and I will make sure this second chance is lived the right way."