EPA approves Pine-Sol cleaner to kill coronavirus

Another Lysol-brand product has been deemed effective in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to a press release shared on Sept. 8, Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner "received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for kill claims against ... the virus that causes COVID-19."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

This means that the original Pine-Sol product is expected to be able to kill the virus, and meets the EPA's standards for use against COVID-19.

The announcement was made after the cleaner was tested by a third-party laboratory. Results showed that the disinfecting product can kill the virus within 10 minutes of being used on hard, nonporous surfaces, according to The Clorox Company.

"With a long-standing history of being a powerful cleaner and disinfectant, and the trusted brand choice within the Black community, Pine-Sol® Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with the protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," said Chris Hyder, vice president and general manager of the cleaning division at The Clorox Company, in a press release. "We hope this new Pine-Sol® kill claim will increase access to disinfectants that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The press release recommends using Pine-Sol or other approved products to disinfect "commonly used surfaces throughout your home." To disinfect a surface, customers should apply full-strength Pine-Sol to a surface with a clean cloth or sponge. Wait 10 minutes, then rinse the surface with warm water.

For heavily soiled surfaces, clean excess dirt first and then disinfect.

A total of 66 Clorox products (including their products for professionals) have been approved for use against COVID-19 by the EPA.

Many Clorox cleaners have been in short supply during the epidemic, and the company's leaders have warned that some of the most popular items, like disinfecting wipes, will be hard to come by for some time. Other brands, like Lysol, have had similar issues keeping shelves stocked.