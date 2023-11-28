Emily Ratajkowski's new photo shoot has been met with backlash and accusations of "fatphobia" from numerous social media users.

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old model posted on Instagram a series of photos from a spread in M Magazine (affiliated with French newspaper Le Monde). In most of the photos, she's wearing baggy jeans, but one image in particular stood out to her followers.

In the photo, EmRata, as she's affectionately known, stands in a pair of light-wash jeans several (if not more) sizes too large for her. She also extends the jeans' waist band, highlighting the space in the pants that she doesn't fill. The second image in the Instagram carousel is the only one featuring her wearing this particular pair.

Th M Magazine photo of Emily Ratajkowski wearing pants much too large for her has prompted critics to wonder what the intention of the image is. @emrata via Instagram

Instagram users were quick to question the sartorial choice in the comments on Ratajkowski's post.

“What in the fatphobic hell is that second picture?” one person wrote, adding the clown emoji.

"Fatphobic vibes?" someone else asked.

"Not sure how u think wearing oversized jeans made for a much larger person and accentuating your smallness promotes healthy body image like you preach in your books/social media. shame on you," another person wrote.

"What’s the point of the big pants? To show up how skinny you are?" another person commented.

“All the other pics are fun and artsy, but the second photo is not OK,” added a third.

Ratajkowski's team declined TODAY.com's request for comment.

Some saw the photo as an opportunity to call out how difficult it can be to find fashionable clothing for bigger bodies.

Plus-size model Tess Holliday joked: "I’ve been looking for those jeans in the second photo if you could just please return them that would cool. Tysm."

Another person added: “Designers won’t make plus sizes unless it’s for a photo opp where a thin person can be quirky.”

Another criticism of the photo was tied to Ratajkowski's 2021 book "My Body,” a collection of essays about feminism, sexuality and taking ownership over her body.

"Writing a book called 'my body', a book about body empowerment and loving yourself and then posing for the second pic is crazy," one commenter pointed out.

"That second picture…..do you need to read your own book? Like? It’s so tasteless," someone else added.

M Magazine also faced backlash for the artistic choices behind the photo shoot. The magazine did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

"Please explain how having a model hold up a pair of pants that are too large for her to wear in the extreme is fashion. Oversized clothes are one thing but this photo with the jeans that are too big is something else. Tell us the vision. What is the story you’re trying to tell?" one person asked.

"This is extremely insensitive, untasteful, and wrong on so many levels. No one thinks this is a good idea. How did this get past PR teams?!?!?" another person wrote.

"Fire the art director. Fatphobia doesn’t look good on you," someone else added.

The photo also prompted an essay on Dazed by writer Gina Tonic, founder of the publication The Fat Zine.

"By using clothes that could, do, and are even too small to fit some members of the population to emphasise her thinness and, in turn, her privilege in existing in a slim body, EmRata has let down any plus-size consumers of her content in one image," Tonic wrote.

"It is especially discouraging to take this photo as a fat person when our community, notably, struggles to find clothing that fits our frames with the same ease as our thin peers do. This is even more true in the world of high fashion, where custom fits for plus-size celebrities allow houses to gaslight audiences into believing they offer inclusive sizing when extended sizes are nowhere to be seen on the shelves of their stores or drop-down options of their e-commerce sites."