Ed Sheeran reveals wife Cherry had a tumor during pregnancy

Ed Sheeran opened up about his personal journey with writing his newest album, "Subtract," in an Instagram post shared Wednesday, March 1.

The British singer-songwriter wrote that a “series of events,” changed his life in 2022 and led him to write his “deepest, darkest thoughts" into the album. One of those events was that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor while pregnant.

“Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth,” he wrote in the post.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Jupiter, last May. Their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica, was born in 2020.

Sheeran also mentioned the sudden death of Jamal Edwards in February 2022, who was a “brother” and best friend to him.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit.”

And Sheeran referenced defending his own career as a songwriter in a copyright case for “Shape of You,” which he won in 2022.

“I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety,” he wrote. “I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.

Writing songs, Sheeran writes, is his form of therapy.

“I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out,” he wrote. “And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts.”

In his new acoustic album, Sheeran said he is “opening a trapdoor” into his soul.

“For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he wrote.

The last installment of his ongoing mathematic-themed albums will be released on May 5.