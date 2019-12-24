Ed Sheeran shares how he lost 50 pounds

Ed Sheeran recently opened up about his journey to a healthier lifestyle.

The "Give Me Love" singer joined the British running podcast "Behind The Medal" to talk about his struggle with weight loss over the last few years.

"I didn't even touch exercise for a long time," said Sheeran, "I was really into sports as a kid and then started music and started smoking and then it all kind of went out the window."

Sheeran said that going on tour made it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The Grammy-winning artist shared that his busy schedule made it hard to maintain a routine. He confessed that going on tour, especially in America, was the hardest for him.

"You finish a gig in America, you get a tray of chicken wings, sit in the back of the bus, watch 'The Simpsons,' drink a couple of bottles of wine but then that's every single day," Sheeran said.

He told podcast hosts Gary Damer and Dean Smith that the "Multiply" tour from August 2014-December 2015 and the "Divide" tour from March 2017-August 2019 were some of the most difficult for him when it came to monitoring his weight.

"I kind of ballooned to like 15 or 16 stone (about 210-224 pounds)," said Sheeran.

The "Shape of You" singer is now about 50 pounds lighter at 12 stone or 168 pounds and working to maintain his healthier new lifestyle.

To achieve his weight loss, Sheeran shared that he quit smoking about three years ago and started running outside in an attempt to clean out his lungs. Now, he really enjoys running and cycling for the mental benefits as well.

"There's no way to check emails or watch TV shows," he said. "You are either with someone talking or thinking and it's a really good thing."

The artist's fitness journey seems to be far from complete. Sheeran shared that one day he would like to run a marathon although, he confessed, it probably won't be in the near future.