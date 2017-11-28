share tweet pin email

It's not the amount of fat in your body but where it's stored that may increase your risk for heart attack, stroke and diabetes, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital recruited 200 people and looked at the differences in fat distribution patterns among overweight and obese men and women and how that affected their cardio-metabolic risk. They found that excess ectopic fat — the fat that lines our organs — was particularly dangerous in women.

"The detrimental fat depots deep in the belly, muscles and liver are more damaging for cardiometabolic health in women compared to men," the researchers concluded.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See how 3 TODAY staffers did on their 14-day diet challenges Play Video - 5:38 See how 3 TODAY staffers did on their 14-day diet challenges Play Video - 5:38

The team from Harvard noted that while men have more fat deposits around the abdomen — sometimes referred to as a “beer belly” — and higher overall risk of heart disease, their higher muscle and lean mass provide a protective effect against ectopic fat.

But more research needs to be done to determine why that is.

How to know if I have too much belly fat?

To measure your middle:

Stand and place a tape measure around your bare stomach, just above your hipbone.

Pull the tape measure until it fits snugly around you, but doesn't push into your skin. Have a friend or loved one check to see if the tape measure is level all the way around.

Resist the urge to suck in your tummy. By relaxing and exhaling you will record the most accurate measurement possible.

According to the Mayo Clinic, for a women 5 feet and 4 inches tall, a waist measurement of more than 35 inches (89 centimeters) indicates an unhealthy concentration of belly fat and a greater risk of health problems. For a 6 foot tall man that number jumps to 40 inches.

To trim belly fat: