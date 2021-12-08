Why you should take your walk, lunch or meeting outside this week.

Before the pandemic hit, I logged all of my workouts between the confines of four walls. Cue lockdown in March of 2020 and I found myself clinging to any sense of sanity as I pushed my newborn around the neighborhood multiple times a day.

I will never forget the day I found myself mesmerized by the beauty of thousands of vibrant green leaves rustling in the wind — on a tree that I had passed every single day for years without a second glance.

While restrictions have loosened up since then (and the fog of new motherhood has lifted), I continue to make walking outdoors something I do on a daily basis. I realized how great I felt after getting outside and moving — and how much my mental health benefited from making it a habit.

According to Brittany Becker, a licensed mental health counselor and director at The Dorm, a treatment community for young adults in New York City and Washington, D.C., I am not alone.

“Being forced to stay home has caused an increase in anxiety, depression, loneliness, disordered eating patterns, substance use and disruption to daily physical health routines. One common theme shared by our clients was that not changing their daily scenery invited unwanted feelings of burnout," Becker told TODAY. "We’ve seen a need to create routines that involve getting outside the home safely in order to boost our mental health. During the pandemic, many people experienced a positive impact on their mental health and creativity when they got outside more, and this ultimately helped them develop healthier daily rituals that will remain in people’s routines for the long term.”

So what is it exactly about being outside that feels so good?

“Being in nature can reduce our cortisol levels and de-stimulate our sympathetic nervous system, helping us to feel less under threat and less anxious,” said Lee Chambers, environmental psychologist and well-being consultant based in the United Kingdom. “Natural light elevates our serotonin levels and our mood and gives us a feeling of spaciousness and awe. Being outside is a full sensory experience, as the wind blows on our cheeks, light shines into our eyes, our feet hit the ground and the sounds of nature echo through our ears. The connectedness also helps us to feel like we are not going through this alone. Being surrounded by nature is therapeutic and has been shown to (have a) positive impact on those with mild and moderate depression.”

And while we slowly emerge from the pandemic, which afforded many of us the time and flexibility to get outdoors, experts hope that turning to nature for recreation and refuge becomes a permanent change.

What is “eco-therapy”?

Even without a pandemic looming over us, using nature as a form of therapy is an effective tool for boosting our mental and physical health.

“Eco-therapy is the idea that as humans, we are deeply connected to the world around us, and have an affinity for the natural environments we evolved in,” said Chambers. “(It) gives us an opportunity to explore our relationship with nature and connect to nature in a way that positively impacts our mental health.”