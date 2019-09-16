The number one concern I hear from my clients when we talk about choosing healthier daily habits is that they don’t have a lot of time.

Although it can seem like sprucing up your morning routine would take a lot of effort, just a few quick additions to things you're already doing can make a big difference.

Here's some options to try to create your own morning wellness routine:

1. Yoga when you roll out of bed

Some of the stretches that feel the best can be done when you just get up! When you wake, stand beside the bed and do a mini version of a sun salute: Start with your arms by your sides and reach up with your hands above your head. Focus on your breathing while you lower your arms back down.

2. Coffee meditation

Instead of drinking your coffee while reading your work emails, try sipping your morning joe while doing some breathing and meditation exercises!

3. Smoothie squats

After you hit “blend” for your smoothie, do 10 rapid-fire squats! Start with your feet as wide as your hips. Then lower down into a squat. Do this 10 times, while making sure to keep your back straight. Enjoy your smoothie reward when you're done.

Use your shampoo for a new purpose -- to help with morning wellness. Getty Images stock

4. Shower twist

Take the time to squeeze in a quick ab workout, while taking a shower. Standing with your feet shoulder width apart -- make sure your shower floor isn't slippery! -- then pick up a full bottle of shampoo or conditioner and twist your body to engage your core. If you don’t have a nearly-full bottle of shampoo or conditioner, just point your arms straight in front of you.

5. Lotion and flexibility

Moisturizing your body is one of the best things you can do for your skin. Applying lotion on your back can seem like a struggle for most, but if you use it as an opportunity to work on your flexibility, then you’re doubling up the benefits!

Put your right arm behind your neck and the left arm behind your back. The goal is to join your hands together!

6. Makeup and breathing exercises

Applying eye makeup can take some serious concentration. While you’re doing your eyeliner or eye shadow, try holding your breath for 10 seconds, then inhaling for 5 seconds. Do this three times to relax while perfecting your look and preparing yourself for the day!

Curl your hair and tone your arms at the same time. Getty Images stock

7. Hair curling arm toning

You never know how strong your arms are until you’re trying to curl your hair! Make sure you’re holding the curling iron or wand like you would a weight. Keep your arm at a 90 degree angle and make sure to only hold your hair around the wand for a maximum of 10 seconds!

8. Balance while steaming your clothes

Why bother ironing your outfit when you can steam it in 30 seconds and improve your balance? One of my favorite ways to steam my outfit is while balancing on one foot! This engages your core while your clothes release their wrinkles.

9. Toe touches and putting on shoes

Try putting on your shoes while you touch your toes. Make sure to keep your legs straight without locking your knees. This can help with your flexibility while you tie or slip on your shoes.

Once you put your salad ingredients together, put them in a storage container and shake it up! Getty Images stock

10. Salad prep shake

Making a salad for lunch can help you up your overall greens intake while also acting like a ‘shake weight’. Prepare your salad and then put it in a container with a lid and shake it up! Once you add in your toppings and greens (leave out the dressing) shake your container up and down for a minute.

11. Morning commute neck roll

Sitting at stop lights can be the worst part of a commute! Take these little breaks to properly stretch out your neck. Roll your neck from the right side to the left side -- but don't roll your neck backwards. Do this for thirty seconds or until your light changes.

Stephanie Mansour is a health & fitness expert and weight-loss coach for women.