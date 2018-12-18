Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Jane Weaver

A California farm associated with the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has recalled cauliflower and some additional lettuces because of possible contamination.

Adam Bros. Farming of Santa Maria, California issued the voluntary recall of red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower out of an abundance of caution, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The farm initiated the voluntary recall after it discovered the produce may have come in contact with water from the water reservoir where the E. coli outbreak strain was found.

None of the recalled produce has tested positive for E. coli.

The produce was harvested between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30. The cauliflower was distributed to wholesalers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The FDA, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating a widespread outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine which has made at least 59 people sick in the U.S. and others in Canada. No deaths have been reported but 23 people have required hospitalization. Symptoms of E. coli infection include fever, abdominal pain and tiredness.

Some romaine lettuce labeled with a harvest location is back in stores, but the FDA and CDC warn consumers not to eat romaine from Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara counties in California.