Dylan Dreyer's husband recounts 'really scary' battle with coronavirus

Dylan Dreyer's husband is thankful to be symptom-free after a "really scary" battle with coronavirus.

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, gave an update on the 3rd hour of TODAY Friday after Fichera revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 10 days quarantined in their 3-year-old son's room earlier this month.

"I'm much better,'' Fichera said. "I'm well over a week without symptoms, but it was hairy. It was really scary. It's serious."

Fichera wrote an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday in which he described the symptoms that drove him to tears at various points.

"This disease is also brilliant and diabolical,'' he wrote. "It will let up just enough to allow you to feel good about yourself and walk to the bathroom....but then it will suddenly attack you as if it knows you are at the farthest away from your bed. When it hits hard you can’t move, and it feels like you’re snorkeling through a cocktail straw. People have compared it to the flu ...for me it was reminiscent of mono."

When he started experiencing symptoms that included "alarming stomach issues," he isolated himself in the bedroom of their son, Calvin, after they removed Calvin's favorite toys while he stayed with Dylan.

"The scary part was that we're stuck in a New York apartment, we've got a newborn and Calvin, and we're trying to keep everybody safe,'' Dylan said. "You just kind of dealt with it on your own because I was with the kids."

"Our neighbors saw a grown man getting out of a bunk bed every day," Fichera said.

Dylan also gave everyone the latest glimpse of their 3-month-old son, Oliver, whom she said has been healthy and gaining weight.

"He's our nice big boy," she said.

There also was a silver lining to Fichera's coronavirus experience for Dylan. He ditched the burgeoning mustache he had been growing while in quarantine.

"Yes, I decided that I would look better if I shaved my mustache," he said in a tone that suggested it was very much not his decision.

"It was ridiculous," Dylan said.