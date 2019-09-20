Duane “Dog” Chapman says it was more than a health problem that resulted in him seeking medical care this week.

On Monday, a representative for Chapman told TODAY in a statement, "I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming.”

Duane "Dog" Chapman has not shied away from discussing how he has been grieving in the wake of his wife's death. Polk Imaging / WireImage

Chapman, 66, is still reeling after the death of his wife, Beth, at the age of 51 in June, which may have played a role in his unexpected trip to the hospital.

"I'm going through some psychological things right now too, so that doesn't help," Chapman, who married Beth in 2006, told FOX affiliate KDVR. "I think, basically, I had a broken heart. And of course, it's going to heal."

"There's something haywire or it's psychologically. I don't know," Chapman added. "I guess things happen like that. I've never... I don't do drugs."

In the wake of her passing, Chapman, 66, has been open about how he has struggled to move on, saying he’s had trouble maintaining his weight.

“I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full. I got to force feed myself like I force fed her,” he told "Entertainment Tonight."

“I’m having a hard time ordering food,” he said about going out. “I’ve lost 17 pounds. Chewing ice helps, and I’ve lost 17 pounds in about two weeks.”

Chapman, who says he has no plans to marry again, is once again gracing the small screen on the WGN America series, "Dog’s Most Wanted," which will track how the couple coped with her cancer, as well as Chapman's work as a bounty hunter.