Fans who attended Drake White's concert in Roanoke, Virginia, last Friday saw a shorter show than the country music star planned.

Only minutes after White got into the groove onstage, he appeared uneasy on his feet and began to stumble. Soon his set came to an end, and the "Makin' Me Look Good Again" singer sought medical help.

In a post to Instagram shortly after the show, White apologized to his fans, thanked them for their prayers and support, and wrote "I'm getting checked out by some of Roanoke's finest docs and will keep you posted."

While White, who made his national TV debut on TODAY in 2016, hasn't yet revealed the details behind the episode he suffered Friday, just weeks before it occurred, he opened about a serious health condition in an interview with People.

He said that earlier this year, he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal cluster of arteries and veins present in his brain.

"It was basically stealing blood from my brain,” he explained of the mass. "The neurologist told me that I should be thankful it was caught in time, because it could have caused a stroke."

According to Mayo Clinic, the cause of the condition is unknown, but in addition to hemorrhage, symptoms can include seizures, headaches, muscle weakness and "severe unsteadiness."

White's doctor told him, "It's treatable, but it's going to take a while."

People states that White had undergone a series of "embolization procedures to cut off blood flow to the affected vessels" since his January diagnosis, and had his last treatment just four days before his Roanoke show.

"(The doctor) has to space them out due to my brain being used to the amount of blood flow for 35 years," White said, telling the publication that he hoped to be free of the condition by the end of the year. "If he had embolized the whole mass in one surgery, it would cause major problems with my mobility and maybe a stroke."

It is currently unknown if the condition, the treatment or something else entirely was behind White's recent incident.

In his latest update for his followers on Instagram Monday, White wrote, "Hey my friends — I am beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, prayers and good vibes the past few days. I’ve felt them all. I’m gonna take some time to rest up and I can’t wait to get back out there with y’all."

We wish him a speedy recovery!