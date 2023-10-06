Drake is taking a break from music to focus on his health.

While hosting the Friday, Oct. 6, episode of his radio show, “Table For One," Drake revealed he plans to put a pause on his music.

"I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm going to be honest," he said. "I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises to, but I probably won't make music for a little bit."

Drake then revealed that he was also was going to take some time to focus on his well-being.

"I'm going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health first and foremost, and I'll talk about that soon enough," he said. "Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life, and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach."

"So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right. And I'm going to do that," he added.

Drake also offered his fans a time frame for his hiatus, saying he was going to "lock the door on the studio" for "maybe a year" or "a little longer" than that.

Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Prince Williams / WireImage

Drake's health revelation comes on the heels of the release of his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs."

One day before the album came out, Drake released the music video for his new song, “8AM in Charlotte,” which is featured on the album.

In the video, Drake is seen talking to his 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, whom he shares with French artist Sophie Brussaux, about a drawing his kid made.

“Adonis, tell me about your beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me,” the "God's Plan" rapper tells his son in the clip.

While looking at the illustration, Adonis responds, “So it’s the same story. So the goat was running away from the other monsters and the other animals and a flower blocking the way."

As Adonis continues talking, Drake then stops him to ask about the goat in his drawing.

“Daddy’s name is next to the goat. Does that mean that Daddy’s the goat?,” Drake asked, and Adonis sweetly replied, “Yes. So it’s Daddy Goat."