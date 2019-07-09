There's no one recipe for a long life, but Dr. Oz has gathered plenty of delicious ideas from around the world to give it a try.

Oz joined us as part of Living Longer TODAY to share some favorite recipes inspired by super ingredients around the globe.

"Everywhere you go has unique and amazing foods that are not only delicious, but can help you live a long, healthy life," Dr. Oz says.

Click on this map to find recipes from some of Dr. Oz's healthy hot spots.