There's no one recipe for a long life, but Dr. Oz has gathered plenty of delicious ideas from around the world to give it a try.
Oz joined us as part of Living Longer TODAY to share some favorite recipes inspired by super ingredients around the globe.
"Everywhere you go has unique and amazing foods that are not only delicious, but can help you live a long, healthy life," Dr. Oz says.
Dr. Oz highlighted five healthy ingredients from around the globe.
Chapulines
Chapulines is the Mexican word for grasshoppers. Hear us out: This great source of protein is better for the environment than meat and you can buy them pre-roasted for these delicious tacos.
Quinoa
Quinoa is one of the healthiest whole grains and nearly a complete protein because it contains all nine essential acids. Try it in this salad with purple potatoes, another Peruvian native.
Hazelnuts
Hazelnuts are a good source of antioxidants, but eating them in a chocolate spread doesn't quite cut it. For the most benefit, eat whole roasted nuts with the antioxidant-dense skin. And you can still keep the chocolate.
Lentils
Lentils are a plant-based protein and an excellent source of iron, which is especially important for teens and pregnant women. In this recipe, they're paired with anti-inflammatory turmeric and mustard seeds.
Snow Pea Leaves
These leaves, shoots or tendrils taste like a cross between baby spinach and peas. They're packed with phytonutrients that promote healthy gut bacteria and are anti-inflammatory.
