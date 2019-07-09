Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
By Lisa Tolin

There's no one recipe for a long life, but Dr. Oz has gathered plenty of delicious ideas from around the world to give it a try.

Oz joined us as part of Living Longer TODAY to share some favorite recipes inspired by super ingredients around the globe.

"Everywhere you go has unique and amazing foods that are not only delicious, but can help you live a long, healthy life," Dr. Oz says.

Click on this map to find recipes from some of Dr. Oz's healthy hot spots.

Dr. Oz highlighted five healthy ingredients from around the globe.

Chapulines

Chapulines is the Mexican word for grasshoppers. Hear us out: This great source of protein is better for the environment than meat and you can buy them pre-roasted for these delicious tacos.

Cricket Tacos
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Cricket Tacos

Dr. Oz

Quinoa

Quinoa is one of the healthiest whole grains and nearly a complete protein because it contains all nine essential acids. Try it in this salad with purple potatoes, another Peruvian native.

Quinoa with Purple Potatoes
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Quinoa with Purple Potatoes

Dr. Oz

Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are a good source of antioxidants, but eating them in a chocolate spread doesn't quite cut it. For the most benefit, eat whole roasted nuts with the antioxidant-dense skin. And you can still keep the chocolate.

Dark Chocolate-Hazelnut Bar
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Dark Chocolate-Hazelnut Bar

Dr. Oz

Lentils

Lentils are a plant-based protein and an excellent source of iron, which is especially important for teens and pregnant women. In this recipe, they're paired with anti-inflammatory turmeric and mustard seeds.

Red Lentil Soup with Tomato and Spinach
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Red Lentil Soup with Tomato and Spinach

Dr. Oz

Snow Pea Leaves

These leaves, shoots or tendrils taste like a cross between baby spinach and peas. They're packed with phytonutrients that promote healthy gut bacteria and are anti-inflammatory.

Pea Tendrils with Garlic and Ginger
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Pea Tendrils with Garlic and Ginger

Dr. Oz

For more on Dr. Oz's favorite ingredients around the globe, read on doctoroz.com.

Lisa Tolin

Lisa Tolin is head of special projects for TODAY Digital.