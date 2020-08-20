Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Dr. Fauci recovering from surgery to remove polyp from vocal cord

The White House coronavirus task force leader is being advised to give his voice a rest for a little while after undergoing surgery.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Dr. Anthony Fauci might be taking a break from interviews for a little while after undergoing surgery to remove a polyp from one of his vocal cords.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leaders of the White House coronavirus task force had the surgery on Thursday morning, a source close to Fauci told NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recovering after having surgery to remove a polyp from one of his vocal cords. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Fauci is recovering at home and "doing well," the source told Alba.

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported that Fauci was under general anesthesia and texted him afterward to say he was doing well.

"Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover," Gupta tweeted.

Fauci's signature raspy voice has been getting a workout, as he has regularly given interviews across numerous media platforms since the pandemic began in March. TODAY's Sheinelle Jones had a procedure to remove a lesion from one of her vocal chords earlier this year.

Scott StumpScott Stump