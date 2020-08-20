Dr. Fauci recovering from surgery to remove polyp from vocal cord

Dr. Anthony Fauci might be taking a break from interviews for a little while after undergoing surgery to remove a polyp from one of his vocal cords.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the leaders of the White House coronavirus task force had the surgery on Thursday morning, a source close to Fauci told NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recovering after having surgery to remove a polyp from one of his vocal cords. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Fauci is recovering at home and "doing well," the source told Alba.

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reported that Fauci was under general anesthesia and texted him afterward to say he was doing well.

Dr Anthony Fauci had an operation today to remove a polyp on his vocal cord. He had general anesthesia and texted me after to let me know he was doing ok. Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover. — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) August 20, 2020

"Doctors have advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover," Gupta tweeted.

Fauci's signature raspy voice has been getting a workout, as he has regularly given interviews across numerous media platforms since the pandemic began in March. TODAY's Sheinelle Jones had a procedure to remove a lesion from one of her vocal chords earlier this year.