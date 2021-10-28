Doubts surround viral story of 'AIDS angel' who says she helped hundreds of dying men

Jones said Burks attempted to get close to him after she learned he was living with HIV, something he and his boyfriend at the time were wary of.

“What really got me riled up (was) how she does it,” he said. “She said, ‘Well you know I can bury you, too, when you die.’ Well Ruth, I have no intention of dying right now, and even if I do, I have a family cemetery. ‘They won't let you in, you know that.’ Oh yes they will. We discussed this already. She tried to use fear to make herself look like she was somebody that was going to help.”

For 22 years Jones worked at the Hot Springs AIDS Resource Center Tuggle Clinic, also serving on the board there for a number of years as well.

“We had people that stepped up,” Jones said. “We had pharmacists in town that were letting people have drugs for nothing. They let them go on credit, just to make sure that somebody had drugs.”

Jones gets emotional when talking about this. He said what hurts him most is not the painful experiences he endured so many years ago, but to see the way the stories have evolved to paint Hot Springs as a place of bigotry and rife with homophobia.

“It's not my story. It's a story of Hot Springs,” he said. “The nuns, the Pentecostal ladies that fed us, took care of us. That's the story that's being missed. It's not my story. I'm a nobody. The people who are not being given any herald because of Ruth Burks are those people, the doctors that volunteered to save us.”

“But my town is not this f------ dump hole she's trying to make it look like,” he said. “Without my town, I would have died.”

‘I wanted Billy to be remembered in a good way’

Much of Burks’ story that has been shared with the media and in her book revolves around two specific anecdotes: The first time she ever encountered a man living with AIDS and a drag queen named Billy Collins, with whom she became best friends.

Paul Wineland was the boyfriend of Collins, who died in 1993 due to AIDS-related complications.

“She was a big help to me, and she was a big help to Billy,” Wineland told TODAY. “And that's how I met her. She did a lot of nice things that are reflected in the book.”

Wineland said Burks returned to his life in 2014, following years of silence, when she started needing help with media appearances and writing her book.

“She had a lot of interviews and a lot of things that she wanted me to do, and newspaper people to talk to, and I'm generally a pretty private person,” Wineland, who today works at a thrift store, said. “I don't want to drag up this past from 30 years ago. It's a very painful time, and I have a new life now, and I really wasn't wanting to do it at all, but my partner encouraged me and told me he thought it would be good.”

So Wineland, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1999, helped Burks, sitting for interviews with Carr O’Leary and contributing many of the photographs included in the book. In fact, of all the names and stories, the book only features photos of Wineland, Collins and a few other drag queens.

“Suddenly, I realized when I got into all this, that the last half of the book is me and Billy, and all these things, and I didn't realize that it was going to be that way,” he said. “I didn't realize that, you know 75% to 80% of the pictures were going to be pictures that I gave her.”

Wineland and his current partner, Robert Klintworth, said that Burks promised them things in return for helping her with the book. Promises they said were never fulfilled.

“She was like, 'Oh, when this book comes out, we're going to be millionaires,'” Wineland said. “And she had a big condo for these interviews to take place. 'We'll get you one of these when the book comes out, and we need to get a new car, because you need a new car, too.'”

"I wanted people to know what it was like then and what we went through, and I wanted to share my part of her story.” PAUL WINELAND

In Facebook direct messages to Klintworth reviewed by TODAY, Burks wrote, “I’ll even take him on book tours with me if he wants,” referring to Wineland.

“After the book comes out I want to hire him and pay him for the rest of his life,” she said in another message, referring to Wineland. “I always want Paul to not want for anything and he won’t have to do a thing...he has already dont (sic) that will Billy. He has earned it.”

In another message, she told Klintworth, “I’ll even pay you a commission to get me speaking engagements,” quoting her engagements as worth $5,000. In another, she said she will get “Paul a job on the movie set if he wants.”

Burks was referring to the “Book of Ruth,” a film in the works based on her life that is slated to star Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer. Burks told Klintworth, “I think he needs to be the one who says, ‘It happened this way not that way.’”

After Burks began complaining about money to Klintworth, he sent her a link to the GoFundMe inquiring about it. “Did you know about this? I did a search,” he told her in Facebook direct messages reviewed by TODAY. Burks told him ”very little of the money appeared.”

“People pledged but I guess they didn’t have the money in their account,” she continued, adding, “so it never appeared.”(GoFundMe confirmed to TODAY that $65,514.32 was “delivered directly to the fundraiser beneficiary.”)

In a subsequent message, she said, “I have enough to get the monument …”

Klintworth said he didn’t believe Burks’ claims about the GoFundMe money, so he started raising questions about the online fundraiser publicly on social media. Subsequently, he and Wineland had a falling out with Burks, and their relationship was severed from there, according to the couple.

“After the book came out and it started getting really big in this movie talk and all this stuff, I haven't heard from her since then,” Wineland said. “I have not heard one peep, not one word.”

Burks’ attorney declined to answer questions regarding her client’s relationship with Klintworth and Wineland.

“I just feel real left out,” Wineland said. “I can't say I was used, because to me, I did the things that I did out of the goodness of my heart, and I wanted to help her. I didn't do it for a new condo. I didn't do it for money or for fame or a movie. I wanted the story to be told. I wanted Billy to be remembered in a good way. I wanted people to know what it was like then and what we went through, and I wanted to share my part of her story.”

“It turned into a lot more than I thought it was when I read the book,” he added. “I realized that this book wouldn't have happened without me.”

Questioning the ‘AIDS angel’

Almost all of the people TODAY spoke with acknowledged that Burks may have done some good at some point, but that over the years they believe that either she or the media have sensationalized the story for some sort of gain.

“My family and I think what this woman did with the AIDS patients was exceptional,” Bruce said. “I don't know that I could have done it. … She did a wonderful service for these gentlemen, being there with them during their trying times.”

“The only problem I have with the woman is the fact that she doesn't own Files Cemetery, and my family is tired of her telling people that,” she added. “I have had death threats from people because I have challenged her. Nobody wants to be the person who calls out the AIDS angel.”

While Burks declined to be interviewed by TODAY about her own stories of helping men dying of AIDS and the allegations of those who do not believe her, she did not shy away from questioning the truthfulness and motivation of another woman who claimed to have bared witness to similar tragedies during the early days of the crisis.

In chapter 19 of her book, Burks describes a woman who would go into churches with “sob stories about what she’d ‘seen’” regarding the tragedy and trauma of AIDS. “Then she’d pass the collection plate.”

“There was money in AIDS patients now, or at least saying you did something for people with AIDS,” Burks writes in her book. “I knew a con artist when I saw one.”

