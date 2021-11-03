Dole recalls bagged salad in 10 states due to possible listeria contamination

Dole is recalling some bagged salads over concerns that they might have been contaminated with listeria.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced the news on its website and explained that the precautionary recall only affects a limited number of cases of garden salad that could possibly contain the bacterium listeria monocytogenes.

Wondering if you might have some of the salad in your own fridge? The recall affects the following varieties, which all have a "best if used by" date of Oct. 25, 2021:

24 oz. Dole Garden Salad with the lot codes N28205A and N28205 and the UPC code 0-71430-01136-2.

24 oz. Marketside Classic Salad with the lot codes N28205A and N28205B and the UPC code 6-81131-32895-1.

12 oz. Kroger Brand Garden Salad with the lot codes N28211A and N28211B and the UPC code 0-11110-91036-3.

12 oz. Salad Classics Garden Salad with the lot codes N28211A and N28211B and the UPC code 6-88267-18443-7.

The products included in the recall were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia and the FDA recommends tossing them out if you still have them at home.

So far, there have been no reported illnesses related to the recall, which was initiated after Georgia's Department of Agriculture conducted a random sample test of the garden salad and it came back with a positive result for listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA encouraged customers with questions about the recall to call the 24/7 Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

This is the second major recall related to listeria this fall. In September, kale at Kroger and other stores was also recalled after a report from a customer who said the product was contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, listeria monocytogenes is an organism "that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Healthy people typically only experience passing symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, diarrhea and stiffness, but listeria infection can also cause something as severe as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

