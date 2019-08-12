Dole is recalling two different types of baby spinach sold in 10 states due to a possible risk of salmonella contamination.

The company announced on Aug. 9 that it will recall cases of the six-ounce bags of Dole Baby Spinach and 10-ounce bags of Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, both with use-by dates of Aug. 5, 2019, due to a possible exposure to salmonella.

Dole is recalling bags of baby spinach sold in 10 states due to concerns over salmonella contamination. fda.gov

No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall, which applies to products sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The affected 6-ounce bags contain the lot code W20308A and UPC code 0-71430-00964-2, and the 10-ounce bags have the lot code W203010 and UPC code 0-71430-00016-8.

The product is considered expired and should no longer be on shelves at retailers.

The recall was issued after a sample of the baby spinach tested positive for salmonella during a random sample test in Michigan by the Department of Agriculture.

Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The three primary symptoms of salmonella are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, which usually appear 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food, the CDC said. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Anyone with questions can call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.