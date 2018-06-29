Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

An easy way to get rid of a painful sunburn? Yes, please.

One woman's Facebook post about her simple — but slightly messy — trick to getting rid of sunburn has gone viral, with many people eager to find a solution for one of summer's biggest hazards. The trick? Applying menthol shaving cream on the burn, which the poster said "takes the heat out" and soothes skin.

While most people know that the only true remedy for a sunburn is preventing it in the first place using an effective sunscreen, it's clear that, just a week into summer, people are eager for a quick fix. More than 225,000 people shared the post.

But before you reach for the can of shaving cream, know this: Dermatologists say it's no magic solution for sunburns, although it might provide some relief.

"I've heard of people putting menthol on the skin, to soothe, like after shaving — that's why it's included in shave gels, because menthol has a cooling effect," said Dr. Anthony Rossi, a board-certified dermatologist with the American Academy Dermatology.

"Burned skin is like a wound."

His concern is that shaving foams have additional ingredients that might irritate the skin, especially when it's already inflamed. A better choice would be to use aloe vera to soothe the skin, or a gentle moisturizer. The AAD lists other tips for soothing sunburn on its website, such as drinking water and applying cool, damp towels to the skin.

"With a sunburn, you have active inflammation," Rossi said. "The skin is red and it can hurt and be tender. So when the skin is inflamed and open like that, we want to use very bland materials to trap moisture on top of the skin and avoid chemical irritants. So my one concern is that these foams have all these extra ingredients that might make them better shave creams, but not good moisturizers."