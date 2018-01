share tweet pin email

David Fajgenbaum, a 32-year-old doctor at the University of Pennsylvania, is racing to find a cure for Castleman disease, an illness that’s “like a mix between an autoimmune disease and a cancer.” Fajgenbaum is not only devoting his life to this cause for other patients – he’s been battling the rare and deadly disease himself since 2010. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.