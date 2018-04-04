It’s not uncommon now to see a healthy 30-year-old woman telling her OB/GYN: “I want to you to measure my hormone levels,” referring to her estrogen and progesterone, said Dr. Lauren Streicher, an associate clinical professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and director of the Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Streicher tells patients who have not yet entered perimenopause or menopause that barring specific symptoms that indicate a hormone issue (more on that later), worries about being “out of balance” are based on misconceptions and hype.

“Hormone fluctuation is normal and it varies throughout the cycle. So this whole nonsense about how you have to balance your hormones to feel better is just that: it’s quite frankly just nonsense,” Streicher, author of “Sex Rx: Hormones, Health and Your Best Sex Ever,” told TODAY.

In most cases, as long as a woman has a regular period, there’s no reason for her to need to do anything, added Dr. Leah S. Millheiser, director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program at Stanford University School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We don’t, as gynecologists, recommend having your hormones checked in a healthy, normally cycling woman,” Millheiser said.

‘It’s not a balance thing’

For women who have not entered perimenopause or menopause, it’s normal for levels of three key hormones — estrogen, testosterone and progesterone — to rise and fall in patterns throughout the monthly cycle.

“There’s no ‘in balance,’” Streicher said. “It’s not a balance thing.”

When you measure a person’s thyroid levels, for example, there’s a very specific window of what’s considered normal. But that doesn’t exist for estrogen or testosterone, Streicher said. They may be low or high depending on where a woman is in her cycle and that’s perfectly normal, she added.