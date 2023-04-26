For years, Gary Ruane II experienced tingling in his hands and arms. Doctors eventually ruled out carpal tunnel syndrome and thought something in his neck contributed to his loss of sensation. After a jolt of intense pain rippled down his neck, he underwent spinal fusion. But that ultimately didn’t treat his pain. He had several other surgeries and experienced worrisome symptoms and eventually learned he had a condition that was caused when his bones didn’t heal properly after surgery.

“I just learned to basically live with it,” the 43-year-old mechanic from Chesapeake, Virginia, tells TODAY.com. “I did the physical therapy that was every required of me to a T. I just never got any relief.”

From 2013 to 2015 Ruane, who served in the military for 21 years, was stationed with a colleague who had a brother that was a spinal surgeon. When the friend moved near Ruane, they reconnected.

“He came over to my house and he said, ‘Man, your neck looks awful. Let me see if my brother can help,’” Ruane recalls. “He put me in contact with his brother and I flew out to see Dr. Clifton and from the first time I shook his hand, the very first time, I knew I was in great hands.”

Unexplained hand numbness and neck pain

In 2015, Ruane felt numbness in his hands after sleeping. At first, his wife thought he might have laid on his arms.

“My wife said maybe I slept on my stomach with my hands underneath,” he says. “ I never sleep like that.”

Ruane visited a doctor, who recommended physical therapy, and he eventually underwent exploratory surgery for carpal tunnel. But doctors didn’t find the nerve condition. Then he began experiencing pain in his arms and the doctors suggested that having the ulnar nerves "repositioned" in his arms might help him. He never pursued it and during a deployment to Bahrain in 2017, Ruane’s neck began to hurt.

“I turned my neck suddenly and it was one of the most horrific pains that I’ve experienced,” he says. “It felt like my spine was grinding on itself.”

A specialist in Bahrain fused the discs in his neck to help manage the pain he was experiencing.

“It seemed to alleviate … some of that pain initially,” Ruane says. “Then it started coming back.”

In 2018, he began physical therapy again and hoped his mobility would improve but the neck and arm pain persisted. Another doctor suggested a spinal cord stimulator, a device that was implanted in his neck to reduce pain. When he didn’t feel better, the doctor ordered X-rays and a CT scan, and they learned some bad news.

“One of the (stimulator) paddles came loose in my spine,” Ruane says. “He said that he would have to go back in another operation, and he would be able to suture it permanently to my spine.”

Ruane felt disappointed with the stimulator and asked for the doctor to simply remove it. Then his buddy who was stationed nearby called his brother, Dr. William Clifton to see if he could help Ruane.

Revision spinal surgery and pseudoarthrosis

In some cases when patients, like Ruane, undergo spinal surgery to fuse discs together it doesn’t heal properly and that leads to something called pseudoarthrosis.

“He had surgery done from the front of the neck in an attempt to fuse two of the spots that have a lot of arthritis. That, at the time, was believed to be causing some of his neck issues,” the spine orthopedic surgeon and neurosurgeon at the Center for Spine Health at the Cleveland Clinic tells TODAY.com. “If the bones don’t spot well together it can form a little joint or a little space between the bones and the bones can rub on each other causing an extremely painful condition called pseudarthrosis.”

When Ruane met Clifton, the surgeon said he still “had a lot of residual neck pain, a lot of residual numbness and tingling in his arms.”

“What ended up happening was his neck started to fall forward to the point where he couldn’t hold his head up correctly,” Clifton says. “The spinal cord stimulator didn’t work, and they had an operation to try to take it out, which caused even more trauma to the back of his neck.”

This meant that Ruane struggled with daily tasks at work and home.

“He was pretty debilitated by his pain,” Clifton says.

Clifton ordered tests and a scan to try to determine what Ruane experienced. Instead of just relying on an MRI, which measures the spine in the prone position, Clifton ordered a standing x-ray. This gave him an opportunity to see Ruane’s neck when he’s upright. That’s when Clifton could see that a degenerative spine condition caused compression on the nerves, causing the tingling and numbness, and the pseudoarthrosis. The condition occurs most often in people like Ruane who have undergone multiple neck or spine surgeries.

“It doesn’t even have to be symptomatic,” Clifton says. “I think the opposite occurs. A lot of people have symptoms, but they don’t’ get worked up for this problem.”

Clifton performed a revision surgery on Ruane to ease the man’s pain. Ruane worked with a physical therapist following surgery, too.

“Immediately when he woke up he could tell the difference,” Clifton says. “He didn’t have any numbness or tingling. He had incisional pain, but it was completely different from the pain he had before. He was able to hold his neck up.”

Life after surgery

When Ruane woke, he felt stunned by his recovery.

“For as much stuff as I had done, I seemed to recover a lot faster,” he says. “The first few days were a little rough.”

Soon, he was able to be active and the “worst part of my recovery was the drive home,” about a 9-hour car ride. After three months out of work and resting, Ruane began physical therapy. He can look left and right again, something he struggled with prior to surgery, but can’t put his ear on his phone and hold it with his shoulder.

“I’m OK with that because nobody ever does that anymore,” he says. “I feel great to be honest with you. I’m so blessed that I was able to connect with this surgeon.”

For so long, Ruane simply thought neck and arm pain would be part of his life. He hopes his story encourages others to find doctors who offer solutions for their pain.

“Nothing seemed to work for me, so I just accepted the fact (I had pain),” he says. “Take your time and find the right doctor.”