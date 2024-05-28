Mom, 33, worried for years her mole was cancer. Doctors dismissed it. Her 2-year-old saved her

In 2010, Amanda Eilian, then 33, was heading out with her two daughters when her older daughter made a comment about a mole that felt surprising.

“My 2-year-old pointed to the spot on my wrist, which she had never mentioned before, and said, ‘Chocolate, you have chocolate, Mommy,’” Eilian, partner and co-founder of Able Partners, who lives in New York City, tells TODAY.com. “It was such an unusual thing for her to say and notice.”

Even before Amanda Eilian was diagnosed with melanoma, she took her skin health seriously and often performed self-skin examinations. Courtesy Amanda Eilian

When she visited her dermatologist next, Eilian asked for it to be removed. At first, he dismissed her, but he then reluctantly removed it, all the while insisting it wasn't malignant. Eilian later learned the mole was stage 2 melanoma.

“It was a great lesson — not the way you want to learn the lesson — of learning the importance of self-advocacy and taking a proactive role in your own health,” she says. “It takes a certain amount of self confidence to continue to push back, and frankly, I lacked it at the time, and still have to intentionally cultivate that knowledge that I know my body better than anyone else.”

The importance of skin checks

As someone with fair hair and skin, Eilian has always been aware of the need to do regular skin checks. Her grandmother and aunt had melanoma, and several people in her family have been diagnosed with less aggressive forms of skin cancer. While she performed self-exams, she also visited a dermatologist annually. For two years, the mole on her arm worried her.

“I had noticed ... a spot on my right wrist, an unusual spot, probably the darkest spot on my body,” she says. “I later learned (the color of the mole) was a common marker of skin cancer.”

When she first noticed the dark mole, she asked her doctor to examine it. But he told her it was fine.

“He had dismissed it and said, ‘Don’t worry about that,’” Eilian recalls.

The following year, she asked him to look at it again. Once again, he dismissed her. Finally, in 2010, her toddler pointed out the spot. This time, Eilian felt emboldened.

“He dismissed my concern again. I said, ‘I’m uncomfortable, please take it off,’” she recalls. “After (my) pushing, he did take it off. But as he was taking it off, I distinctly remember him saying, ‘I’m just telling you right now this is nothing.’”

The next day, he left Eilian a voicemail, telling her she had cancer.

“He was so sorry, but in fact, it was something,” she says.

Eilian began seeing a new doctor, who performed a biopsy to measure the depth of the melanoma. Her doctor diagnosed her with stage 2 melanoma, which felt terrifying.

“It was a very, very scary thing to hear when I had two young children at home,” she says.

A hand surgeon performed surgery to remove the mole and make sure she had clear margins, which was tricky because of the location.

“There was concern that because of the amount of tissue they had to take out that there was a risk of me losing some functioning in my hand,” Eilian says. “Thank goodness, I never had that problem. But surgery was a little bit delicate from that standpoint.”

Recovery went well, even though Eilian was also juggling two young children at the time. She did not need any follow-up treatments, such as chemotherapy. Still, she visits the dermatologist every three months for regular skin checks.

“I have been healthy,” she says. “I feel very lucky.”

Melanoma

Skin cancers are the most common cancer across the U.S. and across the world, Marc Hurlbert, Ph.D., and chief executive officer for the Melanoma Research Alliance, tells TODAY.com. “In the U.S. alone, there’s more than 2 million cases of skin cancer.”

There are three types of skin cancer:

Basal cell carcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Melanoma

“Basal cell and squamous cell (carcinomas) tend to stay on the surface of skin, and you can treat those by surgery,” Hurlbert says. “Melanoma tends to invade down into the skin and can get into the blood and lymph node systems. Melanoma is the most deadly skin cancer.”

Performing skin checks, like Eilian did, can help people identify spots on their bodies that have changed over time.

“Knowing your skin and what moles, freckles or other lesions you have and any new more or even any new bump or red spot (is important),” Hurlbert explains. “If it appears suddenly or if it changes over time, you should bring that to the attention of your primary care doctor.”

To identify moles or bumps that might be skin cancer, experts advise remembering your ABCDEs. A spot that has any of these characteristics should be examined. ABCDE means:

A : Asymmetrical in appearance

: Asymmetrical in appearance B : Border that looks abnormal

: Border that looks abnormal C : Color that varies across the mole or is red, white or even blue

: Color that varies across the mole or is red, white or even blue D : Diameter that is exceeds the size of a pencil eraser

: Diameter that is exceeds the size of a pencil eraser E: Evolving, a spot that changes

You should also “look out for the ugly duckling on your skin,” he says. “If one (spot) stands out as being particularly unusual looking … be aware of that.” For example, Eilian's cancerous mole was much darker than the other moles on her body, she notes.

Melanomas are more common in “very fair-skinned people,” who have red or blond hair, or blue or green eyes, Hulbert says. But it occurs in everyone.

“Anyone of any race or ethnicity anywhere in the world can get melanoma,” he says. “We’d really like to dispel the myth, for example, that Black people or dark-tan people can’t get melanoma — because they can.”

People can reduce their chances of developing skin cancer by protecting themselves from the sun. Experts recommend:

Wearing SPF 30 sunscreen daily and reapply every two hours

Using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against UVA and UVB radiation

Avoiding outdoor activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the sun is at its zenith

Wearing UV protective clothing, such as sun shirts

Wearing a wide brim hat outside

Sitting in the shade

“Sunburn and severe sun exposure increase your risk for melanoma later,” Hurlbert says. “It’s cumulative sun exposure. So, the sunburns you may have had as a child or a teenager, those lead to higher risk of melanoma when you’re in your 40s, 50s and 60s.”

If doctors catch melanoma early, stage 1 or 2, they can remove it with surgery without additional treatment.

“Once it becomes invasive, it’s a rapidly growing cancer,” Hulbert says. “We urge people to again check their bodies monthly.”

“If you have a more advanced case of melanoma, you’d have surgery and likely an immunotherapy, depending on your stage and what type of melanoma you have,” Hurlbert says.

The first immunotherapy for cancer was approved in 2011, and many have been approved since then, he notes. Hurlbert says these treatments have been “a game changer.”

“A metastatic melanoma diagnosis was often a death sentence (before immunotherapy). Only about 10% of those people lived five years,” he says. “Now, with immune therapies, more than 50% of them are living at five years.”

‘She saved my life’

For nine months after her cancer treatment, Eilian felt worried about her health. She began cultivating healthy practices, such dietary changes, exercising and meditating.

“I felt very frightened,” she says. “Feeling like I was having some control in my own journey and in my own outcomes … gave me a lot of solace and was probably helpful in my recovery.”

When Amanda Eilian's daughter noticed a spot on her skin that looked like chocolate, it motivated Eilian to ask her doctor to remove that spot. It was melanoma. Courtesy Amanda Eilian

Eilian is in remission and mindful about what having melanoma means for her in the future.

“When you have melanoma, it’s one of the risk factors for things like breast cancer. ... My grandmother had both breast cancer and melanoma,” she says. “Overall, it has heightened my awareness of my need to be careful with my health.”

As an investor and entrepreneur, Eilian started investing in health and wellness companies that encourage people to be proactive about their health. Soon after her diagnosis, Eilian joined the board of the Melanoma Research Alliance. She hopes her experience encourages others to advocate for themselves.

“While I would never say I know as much about melanoma or dermatology as a doctor, I do know more about my body than anyone else,” she says. “Be persistent and be confident in yourself and your own observations.”

Eilian's daughters have started undergoing skin checks at the dermatologist, and she will forever feel grateful for her then-2-year-old for saying something about her mole.

“I have to thank my now 15-year-old daughter for identifying it,” she says. “She saved my life.”