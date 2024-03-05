Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared on TikTok that he has been living with Tourette syndrome since he was a small child.

“I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s,” the 20-year-old said. “I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool. I remember exactly because the teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her because one of my tics was like … a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

In the video, Landon Barker shifts his eyes side to side to demonstrate the eye tic that his teacher disliked.

Tourette syndrome falls into a group of nervous system conditions called tic disorders, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stroke. People with Tourette syndrome experience random, unexpected and uncontrolled patterns of movements or sounds, the organization says.

More boys than girls experience Tourette syndrome, and tics tend to worsen during puberty. Generally, they become better managed by the time people reach their early 20s. While there’s no cure, the organization notes there are various medications or interventions than can treat the symptoms of Tourette syndrome.

Landon Barker, son of Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, went on to describe some of his other tics in the TikTok. Sometimes they cause him to turn his head to the side in a jerky manner or roll his jaw around in a circle.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stoke notes that people with Tourette syndrome can experience simple or complex tics.

Simple tics can include:

Blinking

Moving eyes

Shrugging of shoulders

Jerking of head

Repeatedly clearing one’s throat

Sniffing

Complex tics can include:

Touching something

Saying words or phrases over and over

Swearing

Jumping

Twisting

The organization says people often notice tics seem more severe when they are anxious or excited, which Landon Barker noted in his video.

“It really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-wrecking environments for me,” he said. “I thought I’d just share because why not?”

Landon Barker has been candid about his health in the past. In October 2023, he shared with People that he has abused alcohol and has “always struggled with OCD, ADHD and anxiety.” The National Institute of Neurological Disorder and Stoke notes that people Tourette syndrome often have co-occurring conditions, such as ADHD, OCD and anxiety.

"I was abusing (alcohol) ... and then one day it just shocked me, and I had gone through that for months," he told People. "It was awful, and I went through heightened OCD, heightened ADHD and heightened anxiety, all while disassociating and feeling like I was in a video game. I was watching my whole entire life through a movie screen. It was honestly awful. I always love to spread awareness about suicide and talk about it."

"I feel like if you hold it in inside, it’s a lot harder, and I feel like all the messages that I got when I posted about it honestly made me feel better," he continued. "Looking to the public for support and more knowledge was honestly comforting for me and letting people know truly who I am, even on my phone through a social media platform was actually kind of helpful for me."